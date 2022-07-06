LaPorte Co. Community Corrections Exec. Director fired
The Executive Director of LaPorte County Community Corrections was dismissed Wednesday morning. Commissioners cited a “lack of transparency” regarding the death...www.953mnc.com
hmmm the public deserves to know the full story on this and the other issues for the vote of no confidence. this all needs to be public information
