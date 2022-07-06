LaPorte Co. Community Corrections Exec. Director fired

Marshall County Commission President Kevin Overmyer updated the press Friday on the current healthcare situation in Plymouth and in Marshall County. St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and Trinity Health recently made some changes to operations at the Plymouth site in order to face financial hardships in the past couple of years, as well as the response to the evaluation of needs and wants within the system. The ICU and CCU units at the Plymouth hospital have been closed, and clinics in other areas in Marshall County have also announced upcoming closures.

