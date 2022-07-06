ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laporte County, IN

LaPorte Co. Community Corrections Exec. Director fired

By Tommie Lee
95.3 MNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Executive Director of LaPorte County Community Corrections was dismissed Wednesday morning. Commissioners cited a “lack of transparency” regarding the death...

www.953mnc.com

Comments / 3

Hellbilly
2d ago

hmmm the public deserves to know the full story on this and the other issues for the vote of no confidence. this all needs to be public information

Reply
3
Related
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Announces Paving Plans For Next Week

WARSAW – The city of Warsaw Public Works Department will be milling the following street segments in preparation for paving to subsequently follow on July 13, 14, and 15. South Scott Street (from Center to Jefferson) South Colfax Street (from Center to Jefferson) South Johnson Street (from Center to...
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

Air patrol in Marion County saved life in Elkhart County

A routine air patrol in Marion County in the past week became a life-saving mission all the way up in Elkhart County. Indiana State Police Sgt. Eric Streeval and Tactical Flight Officer Corporal John Riggers were flying in the skies above Marion County when they got a call about a missing child in Elkhart around 9:15 Monday night. The two officers answered the call.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
max983.net

Update Given on Hospital Operations, Healthcare in Marshall County

Marshall County Commission President Kevin Overmyer updated the press Friday on the current healthcare situation in Plymouth and in Marshall County. St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and Trinity Health recently made some changes to operations at the Plymouth site in order to face financial hardships in the past couple of years, as well as the response to the evaluation of needs and wants within the system. The ICU and CCU units at the Plymouth hospital have been closed, and clinics in other areas in Marshall County have also announced upcoming closures.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Laporte County, IN
Government
County
Laporte County, IN
City
La Porte, IN
22 WSBT

LaPorte "bypass" proposal pits city against county

A heated debate about truck traffic has added a new wrinkle. LaPorte County Commissioners have rejected a proposal for a new bypass corridor, and instead made their own resolution. It's becoming a battle of both sides having problems and whose will end up being the bigger one. The city wants...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Minsters to lay out plan to curb Region gun violence

GARY — It's going to take more than another prayer vigil or gathering at the site of a horrific crime to reduce the gun violence plaguing the city, a Region pastor said. In response to Monday's mass shooting, the Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity scheduled a news conference for Saturday to announce its plan for action.
GARY, IN
nwi.life

Gary Community School Corporation to Host Annual Registration Fair July 28-29

The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) will host its annual Back-to-School Registration Fair at West Side Leadership Academy, 900 Gerry St. in Gary on Thursday, July 28th from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Friday, July 29th from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Representatives from all of the schools in the district and the Gary Area Career Center will be in attendance to assist families with registering students for the 2022-2023 school year. The first day of school is Tuesday, August 9th.
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laporte Co
WRTV

Gary mayor: Cousin was among 3 people fatally shot at party

GARY — Gary’s mayor says his family is “heartbroken” by the news that a relative was among three people fatally shot during a July Fourth block party in the northwestern Indiana city. Mayor Jerome Prince said Wednesday that his cousin, 26-year-old Marquise Hall of Lafayette, was...
GARY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart resident arrested in connection with Mishawaka shooting

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – An Elkhart resident was arrested in connection with a shooting that took place on June 28 in Mishawaka. Cheri Avery, 40, was arrested and charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon and invasion of privacy. At 11:30 p.m. on June 28, the Mishawaka Police...
MISHAWAKA, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Governor announces disaster declaration for deadly Calumet City condo fire in May

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (July 7, 2022) – On Thursday, July 7, Governor JB Pritzker announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved a disaster declaration for the Park of River Oaks Condominiums in Calumet City which was devastated by a fire on May 30. This disaster declaration will allow residents, condo homeowners, and businesses to apply for low-interest loans for damages not covered by insurance.
CALUMET CITY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WIBC.com

The Scam With A Package at Your Door

ELKHART, Ind.–You should be aware of a scam that’s happening in Elkhart. People are getting packages they did not order. Someone shows up and claims the package and then the victim is stuck with the bill. While it hasn’t been reported in other places in Indiana, police say the scammers are likely to try it somewhere else.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Hammond proposes making it illegal to discharge a gun in the city

The City of Hammond is proposing a major step to fight back against gun violence. State Representative Linda Lawson proposed legislation in 2018 to make it a Level 6 Felony to fire a loaded gun into the air within Hammond’s city limits. The legislation failed to get a hearing, according to the Northwest Indiana Times.
HAMMOND, IN
95.3 MNC

Big week for county fairs in Indiana

It’s a big week for county fairs in the area, next week. Food, live music, free events and more. The LaPorte County Fair starts on Saturday. It will feature a rodeo, demolition derby, an antique tractor parade, as well as live music. Parker McCollum with special guest, Flatland Cavalry...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Power outage in Mishawaka

More than 1,100 customers in Mishawaka are without power Wednesday afternoon. Mishawaka Utilities says it is working on resolving a large power outage affecting residents south of the St. Joseph River. Mishawaka Utilities told customers on their Facebook page that the outage is an AEP issue. Crews hope to have...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Fastest growing Northern Indiana communities

Northern Indiana economies have been named the fastest growing, says a new study from the personal finance website, SmartAsset. Lake County placed second statewide in GDP growth from 2020-2021. Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Lake County also grew by $1.3 billion. Marion County grew by $2.41 bullion. Other counties...
LAKE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy