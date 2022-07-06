ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blocks of cheese given security tags after surge in shoplifting amid cost of living crisis

By James Somper
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
BLOCKS of cheese are protected from cash-strapped customers as supermarkets ramp up security.

The move comes after stores reported a spike in first-time shoplifters stealing “daily essential and low-value items”.

Blocks of cheese are protected from cash-strapped customers as supermarkets ramp up security

Cheddar was tagged at an Aldi in Wolverhampton, while lamb chops were placed in secure plastic boxes at a nearby Co-op.

Tesco attached anti-theft devices on baby milk and joints of lamb in Streatham, South London.

Food poverty expert Dr Sinéad Furey warned that “stealing to eat” is “proof we need policy solutions so resorting to crime does not become a mainstream means of securing basic essentials”.

