CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person was injured after a three vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 Saturday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving three vehicles. The accident was reported at 12:18pm, Saturday July 9, 2022. The crash location was at the truck escape ramp or about two mile before Highway 138 exit on southbound I-15. The three vehicles that were involved in the collision were a black Toyota sedan. a sliver Kia Soul, and a black Cadillac Escalade.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO