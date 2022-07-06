San Diego’s Bumble Bee Recalls Chinese-Made Smoked Clams After FDA Testing

The recalled clams have UPC Label 8660075234. Courtesy Bumble Bee Foods

San Diego-based Bumble Bee Foods issued a voluntary recall of cans of smoked clams from a Chinese plant because of possible contamination with industrial chemicals.

The company recalled 3.75-ounce cans with the UPC Label 8660075234 because FDA testing found detectable levels of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which are used to make various consumer and industrial products.

There have been no reports of illnesses associated with the canned clams, which were distributed nationwide to a limited number of retailers, but the company said it issued the recall out of an abundance of caution.

The recall does not involve any other Bumble Bee products and the company said it is working with the third-party manufacturer in China to resolve the problem.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discard them. For questions regarding the recall or reimbursement, consumers can contact Bumble Bee consumer affairs at 1-888-295-3627 or bumblebee.com/smokedclamrecall.