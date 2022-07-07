ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woke university chiefs ban terms mankind, manpower and even millennial over fears of offending students

By Isaac Crowson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

UNIVERSITY bosses have banned students from using the terms manning, mankind, manpower and even millennial.

They fear the expressions will offend some people and contribute to stigmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k4lCv_0gXAcvw300
Students at Bristol University have also been told to use the term 'non-disabled' rather than 'able-bodied'. Credit: Alamy

The word “manning” has been outlawed at the University of Bristol, where staff and students have been ordered to say “stationed” instead.

They are also told to use the term “non-disabled” rather than “able-bodied”.

It has also said generational nicknames such as “baby boomers” and “millennials” should be avoided.

And it says the term “humankind” should be used instead of “mankind” — and “manpower” be ditched in favour of “workforce”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfmPY_0gXAcvw300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPt5F_0gXAcvw300

At the University of Nottingham, staff and students are told to avoid phrases like “the request fell on deaf ears” or “blind spot”, which “may associate impairments with negative things”.

“Lame” and “stupid” are also out.

Tory MP Nigel Mills said: “Free speech really is at risk because of these ridiculous ideas.”

The universities were approached for comment.

Comments / 19

Sue garb
3d ago

Someone made the Comment that Neil Armstrong, has now been... Cancelled. Mankind.

Reply
16
MrNoLimits
3d ago

Wrong people in charge everywhere..

Reply
28
bruins meat
3d ago

Hahaha lower education at its finest

Reply
21
