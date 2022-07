It was a big spring for Alaska’s unofficial state bird. Erin Lockwood certainly noticed more mosquitoes than usual at her house in Kenai. And she found it perplexing. “I don't understand why we had so many mosquitoes this year," she said. "We lived here 47 years and we know when we have a dry spring, we don’t usually have a big plume of mosquitos. Yet we were slammed with mosquitos for a couple weeks.”

KENAI, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO