SURVEY: Help Alair write a ‘love letter to West Seattle’

Cover picture for the articleAlair Gift Shop proprietor Shandon Armstrong is looking for a few good stories. Well, more than a few. She would love to be overwhelmed with good stories – as in feel-good stories. She’s opened a survey you can reply to...

Shakespeare in the park and more for your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by Chuck Bowden, from the roof deck of Oregon 42) The weekend’s almost here! On the list for today/tonight:. WADING POOLS OPEN: It’s expected to be unny and warm this afternoon, so the city will open the pools that are scheduled for Friday operations. In West Seattle, that means Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW), noon-5:30 pm, and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm. Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm, too.
LOST CAT: Seen Howl? – July 6, 2022 4:42 pm

I lost my cat on July 2 near 35th and Holden in West Seattle. We’re visiting from Canada and I do not want to go back home without my lil guy. Please feel free to contact me via telrphone messenger if you’ve seen him around. His name is...
COUNTDOWN: One week until West Seattle Summer Fest Eve

We’re now looking ahead daily/nightly to the return of West Seattle’s biggest party of the year, Summer Fest. While official festival dates are Friday-Sunday, July 15-17, the night before has taken on a life of its own, with people enjoying wandering the Junction streets closed for festival setup. As with most years, this year Summer Fest Eve (Thursday, July 14th) is also the monthly second Thursday West Seattle Art Walk night. You can see the list of participating businesses/venues and some early previews on the Art Walk website. The Art of Music is back, with two performances on Art Walk night, one that will be outdoors in The Junction and in the heart of Summer Fest Eve – awardwinning West African musician Naby Camera will be playing 6-7:45 pm at KeyBank Plaza.
D1CN, music bingo, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

WADING POOLS CLOSED: Cloudy and showery forecast again today, so the city says wading pools won’t open. (But Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm.) COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park will be open today as its 7-days-a-week schedule continues, noon-7 pm.
FOOD/DRINK BIZNOTES: Ma’ono closed; Admiral Benbow open; West of Chicago update; Best of Hands x Easy Street

MA’ONO: Though its website says the West Seattle fried-chicken-and-more restaurant is “temporarily closed,” tipsters told us it was permanently closed, and we’ve been trying for a week to reach its owners to confirm that. Yesterday we caught up with Mark Fuller at his new project, the Admiral Benbow revival, and he declined comment on Ma’ono’s status. However, Seattle Met is quoting him as confirming he has closed and sold the West Seattle Ma’ono. The restaurant at 4437 California SW was first opened by Fuller and wife Marjorie Chang Fuller as Spring Hill in 2008, and they morphed it into Ma’ono in 2012.
Remembering Karen Tomisser, 1958-2022

Family and friends are remembering Karen Tomisser, and sharing this remembrance with her community:. Karen Tomisser left us on June 28, 2022, unexpectedly and much too soon, following a short but hard-fought battle with cancer. Karen lived a full life of 64 years showing her love, compassion, and generosity and...
LOST CAT: Near Madison MS – July 6, 2022 12:38 pm

Our cat has been missing for a few days. We were out of town for the weekend and a neighbor was keeping an eye on our house and cats. Here is a picture of her lounging. We live very close to Madison Middle School. My contact # is 206-427-1762.
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Nimitz, northbound

2:17 PM: Thanks to David Hutchinson for the photo, and to others for the tips. The Bremerton-homeported aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) is outbound again, passing West Seattle while heading northbound earlier this afternoon. It’s currently off the west side of Whidbey Island, according to MarineTraffic.com. The last sighting here was less than two weeks ago, as Nimitz returned home from training.
Reply To: Aggressive dog hating neighbors harassment/ picture taking

Aa: Yes there are non-profits doing a lot of the heavy lifting to identify suitable sites for dog parks in this area. They are running into a lot of red tape but are doing an awesome job of surveying locations and putting it in front of city leadership. Check out WSDPC- they are great folks! https://westseattleblog.com/2022/02/another-dog-park-for-west-seattle-heres-whos-actually-working-on-it/
WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Sound Transit staff unveils ‘example’ as board approaches next major decision

As the Sound Transit Board gets closer to choosing a West Seattle/Ballard light rail “modified preferred alternative” for the final phase of environmental study, its Executive Committee just got its first look at an “example” drawn up by staff. You can see it in its entirety in the full slide deck; here’s the slide with the West Seattle section:
WEST SEATTLE BEACHES: Condo sewage leak closes shoreline south of Alki Point

(WSB photo, Cormorant Cove Park) Thanks for the tip about the warning signs up along part of West Seattle’s shores. Waterfront areas south of Alki Point are posted as “closed” because of water pollution. We asked Seattle Public Utilities about it and just received this statement detailing the reason for, and location of, the closures:
BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Sellout crowds for Zippy’s Giant Burgers in final days

So if you’re going, get there early tomorrow if you can – we’re told they plan to open at 10 am. (Thanks to everyone for the tips and photos!) THE CASE OF THE SLEEPING STOLEN-TRUCK SUSPECT: 24-year-old Hunter L. Boyce is charged with felony stolen-vehicle possession in a case we previously noted here – the theft of a landscaper’s work truck off West Marginal Way. Its owner reported the pickup was taken while he was out of town June 24-26. On June 29th, police found it in a North Seattle QFC parking lot, known to police as an area with what the charging papers describe as “high crime, including stolen vehicles.” They discovered three men sleeping inside. Boyce was asleep in the driver’s seat. The charging documents say he acknowledged knowing the truck was stolen but claimed somebody else had stolen it, a man he said he had gone to the lot to meet to get drugs. One of the other two men had an unrelated warrant and was arrested for that; the third, who was described as having a lot of personal property with him including “two pet mice,” was let go. Boyce remains in the King County Jail; he’s also being held for failing to appear in a separate burglary case.
UPDATE: Water-rescue response off Alki, quickly canceled

9:35 PM: Seattle Fire is dispatching a water-rescue response by land and sea for what’s described as two paddleboarders struggling 500 to 600 yards off Alki Beach. Updates to come. 9:41 PM: Rescuers have made contact with the paddleboarders, they’ve told dispatch, and they’re “not in distress” – they’re...
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Wednesday notes

9:25 AM: If you use 4th Ave. S. in SODO – note there’s a big response right now for a flipped-car crash at 4th/Industrial,. 6:03 AM: Good morning; welcome to Wednesday, July 6th. WEATHER. The forecast is similar to yesterday – clouds, chance of rain, high in the...
FOLLOWUP: Alki Pump Station 38 work finally really about to start, city says

When Seattle Public Utilities announced in May that upgrade work was about to start on Pump Station 38 in the 1400 block of Alki Avenue SW, one key thing was missing – final permit approval. Today they’ve sent notice that the approvals are finally in and work will start “as soon as” Monday, July 18th. As reported previously (and shown in the rendering above), the overhauled pump-station site will include an art installation. The $2 million project will be built by Harbor Pacific Contractors, Inc. of Woodinville; construction is expected to last up to nine months.
DEVELOPMENT: Key approval for South Delridge mixed-use project

Last December, the mixed-use project proposed for 9218 18th SW [map] got final Southwest Design Review Board approval (WSB coverage here), and today, after staff review, the city has published a key decision for the project, which is summarized as “a 5-story, 48-unit apartment building with retail,” with 28 offstreet-parking spaces. Publication of the decision opens a two-week appeal period; this notice explains how to appeal. The project still needs other permits/approvals before construction can begin.
