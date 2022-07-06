SURVEY: Help Alair write a ‘love letter to West Seattle’

So if you’re going, get there early tomorrow if you can – we’re told they plan to open at 10 am. (Thanks to everyone for the tips and photos!) THE CASE OF THE SLEEPING STOLEN-TRUCK SUSPECT: 24-year-old Hunter L. Boyce is charged with felony stolen-vehicle possession in a case we previously noted here – the theft of a landscaper’s work truck off West Marginal Way. Its owner reported the pickup was taken while he was out of town June 24-26. On June 29th, police found it in a North Seattle QFC parking lot, known to police as an area with what the charging papers describe as “high crime, including stolen vehicles.” They discovered three men sleeping inside. Boyce was asleep in the driver’s seat. The charging documents say he acknowledged knowing the truck was stolen but claimed somebody else had stolen it, a man he said he had gone to the lot to meet to get drugs. One of the other two men had an unrelated warrant and was arrested for that; the third, who was described as having a lot of personal property with him including “two pet mice,” was let go. Boyce remains in the King County Jail; he’s also being held for failing to appear in a separate burglary case.

