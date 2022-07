New Jackson State Strength & Conditioning Coach Maurice “Mo” Sims is ready to take JSU football to a new level. Sims comes to Jackson State after two seasons as an associate director of strength and conditioning with 2021 College Football National Champions, the University of Georgia. He has assisted at the University of North Carolina (2019), Army West Point (2017-2019), Indiana University (2014-2015), and North Carolina A&T (2012-2014).

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO