Fair will celebrate Adams County’s 225th anniversary

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Adams County Fair, 2022 version, is ready to kick off on July 10, under the leadership of Fair Board President Jason Hesler. This year, the Fair will help celebrate Adams County’s 225th anniversary.

For this Defender reporter, it will be a first-time experience, but it sounds like most of Adams County attends. In 2021, the Fair sold approximately 15,000 single-day passes, 1500 season passes, and 170 membership passes - that’s quite a turnout!

Doug Gunter serves as Vice-President of the Fair Board. Liz Lafferty, Secretary, and Carrie Hesler, Treasurer, ensure that the books keep updated for the yearly audit. Jason Hesler says, “People don’t understand, but they put in 10 to 20 hours a week year-round. A whole lot goes into putting on a fair for one week. I’m very thankful that we have the board members that we do to make it happen.”

Hesler explained that one of the most popular attractions of the fair is the Demolition Derby run by Chris Mack. He stated, “For a county fair, we probably have one of the largest ones in the state. It’s a big deal. We’ve had over 110 cars in one night.”

More than 30 food trucks and street food vendors will offer fair cuisine. Brinkley’s Entertainment will provide rides and games for the festivities. The Fair Board has created Shade Tree Park behind the cattle barn, where Soil and Water and the Ohio Department of Wildlife offer activities for children.

Corbett Phipps is this year’s Parade Grand Marshal and 2022 Outstanding Fair Supporter. Hesler said so many people support the fair. He explained, “Every year after the fair, we pick an outstanding supporter, and it’s not always the person who buys the most animals. Corbett Phipps has spent millions of hours dedicated to these kids here.” Hesler also mentioned the 2021 Outstanding Fair Supporter, Judge Brett Spencer, helped with live streaming during COVID. Hesler shared that Spencer was instrumental in bringing the fair to folks via technology, “We could do the virtual showing because we were limited to the number of people we could seat.”

Of course, there will be Fair royalty. The Fair King and Queen candidates undergo interviews after their application process. Their final judging is on stage on the fair’s Opening Night, following the parade. Last year’s royalty was King Matthew Swearingen and Queen Madison Taylor.

4-H is a sizeable portion of the fair and most of the focus. Kristy Watters is the 4-H agent for the county. Hesler stated, “She’s great and takes care of all that.” Brad Rolfe of C103 Radio was instrumental in bringing in Little Texas as headline entertainment and local Kade Bradley as the opener. The radio station is a big supporter of the Fair. Hesler shared, “They are a big help out here. Owner, Don Bowles emcees the Little Miss and Mr. Contest and the opening ceremonies.”

Come and enjoy the Adams County Fair. A single-day fair pass is $10 and includes rides, a season pass is $30, and a membership pass is $35. Hesler promises some more exciting announcements along with a fun-filled time. In the words of Robert Smith, “The fair is that historic piece of Americana that still brings families together for fun.”