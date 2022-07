Mayor Don McLaughlin denied a recent report that said a Uvalde officer passed up a chance to shoot the gunman at Robb Elementary. The officer never saw the gunman, he said. “Uvalde mayor disputes report that police missed opportunity to shoot gunman” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

UVALDE, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO