WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - With flooding being a concern Friday overnight and Saturday, there are a few easy things you can do to prevent or limit flood damage. “The first thing people need to understand is are they in a flood-prone area? Just because you’re not in a flood-prone area doesn’t mean you won’t have flooding. It just depends on a lot of things like obviously the amount of rain, duration of the rain,” said David Nichols, assistant fire marshal for the City of Waynesboro Fire Department.

WAYNESBORO, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO