Salem, OR

Peter Courtney Minto-Island Bridge Closed July 10, 2022

 2 days ago

The Peter Courtney Minto Island Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge in Salem’s Riverfront Park and Minto-Brown Island Park will be closed to the public Sunday, July 10, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as athletes from around the world take part in this year’s IRONMAN 70.3 Oregon....

The Historic Yaquina Bay Bridge Is A Masterpiece Along The Oregon Coast

The gorgeous Yaquina Bay Bridge is easily one of the most recognizable structures along the Oregon coast. People stop to take photos and drone videos of the bridge when they visit Newport, and delight in the bridge’s architectural details. The Oregon Department Of Transportation has been careful to maintain this bridge over the years while retaining the bridge’s historic integrity.
Rural Oregon counties are lining up against psilocybin launch

The next drug debate is coming to an Eastern Oregon ballot in November. On Tuesday, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to put a ban on psilocybin manufacturing and service centers on the Nov. 8 ballot. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms, and research has indicated it may be a useful drug in treating a variety of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder.
All Over The Map: Iconic smokestack will be demolished in August

An ornate smokestack just north of the Columbia River is slated to be demolished in August. Providence Academy is a four-story 19th-century brick building built as a school and orphanage by Mother Joseph of the Catholic order Sisters of Providence in what’s now Vancouver, Washington. It ceased being a school in 1966 and was purchased by a local family. In the past decade, the building was restored, and now has office rental tenants and special event space in the old chapel.
36 Hours in Oregon City

Just 13 miles south of Portland, it’s easy to overlook Oregon City as a destination. But let’s put some respect on its name; Clackamas County’s government seat is plenty worth the drive. Our first state capital and the first incorporated city west of the Rocky Mountains, Oregon...
20 Oregon-Inspired Baby Names for Your Future Pacific Northwesterner

Coming up with a short (or long) list of potential baby names is either super fun or super stressful – there is no in-between. Personally, I’m a sucker for sentimentality and a good story. Portland-area expanding families are in luck as Oregon is FULL of beauty and awesome places to explore that could, naturally, lead to plenty of baby name inspiration. Here are 20 Oregon-inspired baby names to consider for your little bundle of joy.
Commercial Vehicle Collision Southern Oregon, July 7

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at approximately 6:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two commercial motor vehicle crash on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 11. Preliminary investigation revealed southbound traffic had slowed to approximately 35 miles per hour when a white International CMV, operated by Theresa Thompson (58) of Albany, rear-ended a Freightliner CMV, operated by Kirpal Singh (50) of Ontario, Canada. Both CMV’s were fully loaded with plywood which spilled onto the Interstate. Thompson was extricated and transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Singh was uninjured. Interstate 5 southbound traffic was detoured for approximately 10 hours. One lane is currently open for southbound traffic. OSP was assisted by Dick’s Towing and ODOT.
A resident gives a general sweep of what it’s like to live in Depoe Bay….

Why add more when there is so much chaos in this world, why add more? Why add to an already difficult place to navigate with so many pitfalls and hidden dangers?. Case in point, our housing crisis. Not only in Oregon is this an issue but across our country. And there are some solutions to be had here. An easy one is to stop selling single-family homes to investors. Big or small investors. Big investors are reaping huge profits by buying up whole neighborhoods or blocks of homes and then renting them out long term to the very people who tried to purchase these homes (in some cases) and were outbid by the big investing corporation. Imagine that, you pay someone else to rent the property you wanted to purchase and get equity in. What a huge slap in the face!
Micro-Shelter Community to Relocate to Center Street This Summer

SALEM, Ore. - Salem’s plan to relocate 40 micro-shelters to 1210 Center St. from its current location on Portland Rd., will move forward after the Marion County Circuit Court signed a judgment of dismissal in the Writ of Review. This means the City can continue to prepare the vacant lot for the transitional housing development.
Oregon Republican Party gets new chairman

SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Republican Party has its third new leader in less that 18 months after the unexpected resignation of its acting chairman earlier this week. The party said Gresham restaurateur and former legislative candidate Justin Hwang is the new party chair after he was elected vice-chair in late May. Hwang said in a statement that he is excited to bring a fresh voice to the role as well as years of experience as a small business owner. He is the first Korean American to serve as the chair of the state party.
