Every new piece of information about the way officers responded to a school gunman in Uvalde, Texas, is adding to the pain of losing their loved ones, relatives told CNN. "It was just like putting salt on an open wound," said Velma Duran, sister of murdered teacher Irma Garcia, of this week's assessment of the law enforcement response that revealed an armed police officer had an opportunity to shoot the gunman before he went inside Robb Elementary.

UVALDE, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO