Suspects arrested in $100K multi-county robberies, police say

According to a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office report, on Tuesday, June 28, Jerome Watson was traveling towards Jennings on County Road 141, near the intersection of Northwest 60th Drive, when he was stopped by four subjects standing in the roadway, blocking his way of travel. At this time, two suspects approached the driver and passenger sides of the vehicle, a green Infinity SUV, while two remained in front. The two suspects approaching Watson's vehicle each pulled out black handguns. They proceeded to point them at Watson's head, while the suspect on the passenger's side entered the SUV. The remaining suspects then entered the vehicle's backseat and demanded Watson drive down Northwest 60th Drive, a secluded dead-end road. Watson pleaded with the suspects to take the SUV and let him go, but the suspects refused. One of the suspects in the backseat proceeded to beat Watson with the butt of a handgun, telling him: "Don't turn a robbery into a homicide." Once down Northwest 60th Drive, Watson was instructed to exit the vehicle, at which time one of the suspects exited the rear of the vehicle, got into the driver's seat, and fled the scene with Watson's SUV.

HAMILTON COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO