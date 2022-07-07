ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Suspects arrested in $100K multi-county robberies, police say

By Jaclyn Harold
WALB 10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - 22-year-old Tamoris Hammock, 23-year-old Montavios Morris and 17-year-old Jacoby Hammock were all arrested on June 16. Investigators with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) now believe the two older brothers carried out sixteen armed robberies and two burglaries. The younger brother, Jacoby, acted...

www.walb.com

Comments / 3

Related
WCTV

Quincy police make arrest following handgun scare at a burial service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Quincy man was arrested on weapon and drug charges following an incident at a burial service Saturday afternoon. According to the Quincy Police Department, officers arrived at Sunnyvale Cemetery following reports of a man displaying a handgun at a graveside service. When officers arrived around...
QUINCY, FL
wtvy.com

WATCH: Woman leads officers on chase with kids in the car

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Tallahassee woman led officers on a chase from Enterprise to Holmes County with two kids inside the car Friday night. Enterprise police first tried to stop 19-year-old Armani Brown, who they believe was involved in a hit-and-run. Brown refused to stop and headed south on Highway 167 into Geneva County.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wfxl.com

23-year-old woman wanted for identity fraud

The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department needs the public's assistance locating a woman wanted for identity fraud. Authorities are searching for 23-year-old Calista Pratt. Pratt stands at 5'04" and weighs 231 pounds. Anyone with any information regarding Pratt should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or they...
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#South Georgia#Police#Tamoris Hammock#Surveillance#Tcso
WTXL ABC 27 News

Two dead in Lanier County shooting

RAY CITY, Ga. — The Lanier County Sheriff's Office and GBI Douglas Office are investigating a double homicide in Ray City. According to police reports, Lanier County deputies responded to a 911 call at a camper on Courtney Way. As they approached the camper, 54-year-old Lisa Revello opened the...
LANIER COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Two dead in Ray City shooting Thursday

An investigation is underway after two people were killed Thursday evening. The Lanier County Sheriff's Office posted to their Facebook page that deputies and agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking into an incident that left two people dead near Courtney Way in Ray City. The GBI says...
RAY CITY, GA
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested with almost $400,000 of cocaine on I-75

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Akil Jabari Walden, 35, of Havana, FL, was arrested yesterday afternoon after he was pulled over on I-75 in Alachua County for illegal window tint and an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy found cocaine with an estimated street value of $399,100. The deputy was assigned...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
greenepublishing.com

Four minors arrested after shootout, high-speed chase

According to a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office report, on Tuesday, June 28, Jerome Watson was traveling towards Jennings on County Road 141, near the intersection of Northwest 60th Drive, when he was stopped by four subjects standing in the roadway, blocking his way of travel. At this time, two suspects approached the driver and passenger sides of the vehicle, a green Infinity SUV, while two remained in front. The two suspects approaching Watson's vehicle each pulled out black handguns. They proceeded to point them at Watson's head, while the suspect on the passenger's side entered the SUV. The remaining suspects then entered the vehicle's backseat and demanded Watson drive down Northwest 60th Drive, a secluded dead-end road. Watson pleaded with the suspects to take the SUV and let him go, but the suspects refused. One of the suspects in the backseat proceeded to beat Watson with the butt of a handgun, telling him: "Don't turn a robbery into a homicide." Once down Northwest 60th Drive, Watson was instructed to exit the vehicle, at which time one of the suspects exited the rear of the vehicle, got into the driver's seat, and fled the scene with Watson's SUV.
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

3 arrested in ADDU drug investigation, several items seized

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested after Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) conducted multiple search warrants at three different locations, according to Major Ryan Ward. On Tuesday, ADDU conducted a search warrant at 911 North Slappey Boulevard and two in the 1600 block of Edgerly Avenue. During the...
southgatv.com

Bainbridge felon pleads guilty to stolen guns

ALBANY, GA – A South Georgia resident with a violent criminal history found in possession of numerous stolen firearms and who released his dog to attack deputies before he fled arrest has pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge in a Project Safe Neighborhoods case. James Currin, 44, of...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

GSP gives update on Terrell Co. inmate crash

SASSER, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia State Patrol continues to investigate last month’s fatal fire truck crash, that killed one Terrell County inmate and seriously hurt two other inmates. That crash happened June 22 at the intersection of Callis Road and Sellars Road. Officers say this is still an...
TERRELL COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Two dead in Lanier domestic dispute

RAY CITY, GA – On Thursday, July 7, 2022, the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI Douglas Office to investigate two deaths in Ray City, Lanier County, GA. Preliminary information indicates that Lanier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to domestic dispute 911 call at a camper on Courtney Way. While approaching the camper, Lisa Revello, age 54, opened the door and someone inside the camper shot her. As the deputies took cover, another gunshot was heard coming from inside the camper. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team responded to assist, entered the camper, and found Mark Joiner, age 54, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Revello and Joiner were in a relationship, living in the camper. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon will conduct autopsies on Revello and Joiner.
RAY CITY, GA
wfxl.com

Deceased man found in Albany hotel room

Earlier this week, a 29-year-old Texas man was found deceased in an Albany hotel room. Shortly after 11 A.M., on July 6, officers were dispatched to Intown Suites in the 2700 Block of Dawson Road in reference to a deceased person. Officers found Sergio Rodriguez deceased in his hotel room....
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy