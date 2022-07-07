ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

RECALL: Cookie packages sold at Target may contain wrong cookies

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gAJY_0gXA4CTH00

(NEXSTAR) — Favorite Day’s Lavender Shortbread Cookies, which are sold at Target stores nationwide, are being recalled by owner J&M Foods because some product may contain the wrong cookies — and undisclosed allergens.

J&M Foods is recalling Favorite Day 7 ounce Lavender Shortbread packages with UPC code 0-85239-28609-8 and lot code BB 18-Apr-2023. The company says about 1,464 units may contain chocolate chip cookies instead of shortbread cookies. Because of this, potential allergens like soy and eggs are not listed on the packaging.

Target is aware of the issue and has removed the product from stock both in-store and online, J&M Foods says. This particular product is the only Favorite Day item affected.

The company says there haven’t been any allergic reactions reported. If you have any questions, you can call J&M Foods at (800) 264-2278 for a refund.

View more images of the product below.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Family mourns El Reno man after oil field death

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An oil field accident took the life of a man in Major County Thursday morning. Investigators report a swab rig operator for Orco Service LLC was pulled into a cable winch drum about six miles northeast of Fairview. The Major County Sheriff’s Office said...
MAJOR COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Stores#Snake#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Food Drink#J M Foods#Upc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KFOR

Man arrested for shooting, killing brother

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a man has been taken into custody following the murder of a family member. Around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a home in the 4200 block of N.W. 58th St. following a domestic shooting. Investigators learned that there...
KFOR

KFOR

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy