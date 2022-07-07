ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Recall: Cookie packages sold at Target may contain wrong cookies

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOKBX_0gXA481c00

(NEXSTAR) — Favorite Day’s Lavender Shortbread Cookies, which are sold at Target stores nationwide, are being recalled by owner J&M Foods because some product may contain the wrong cookies — and undisclosed allergens.

J&M Foods is recalling Favorite Day 7 ounce Lavender Shortbread packages with UPC code 0-85239-28609-8 and lot code BB 18-Apr-2023. The company says about 1,464 units may contain chocolate chip cookies instead of shortbread cookies. Because of this, potential allergens like soy and eggs are not listed on the packaging.

Target is aware of the issue and has removed the product from stock both in-store and online, J&M Foods says. This particular product is the only Favorite Day item affected.

The company says there haven’t been any allergic reactions reported. If you have any questions, you can call J&M Foods at (800) 264-2278 for a refund.

View more images of the product below.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VxnVp_0gXA481c00
    J&M Foods is recalling Favorite Day 7 ounce Lavender Shortbread packages
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1991fs_0gXA481c00
    J&M Foods is recalling Favorite Day 7 ounce Lavender Shortbread packages
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ik8Pi_0gXA481c00
    J&M Foods is recalling Favorite Day 7 ounce Lavender Shortbread packages
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNaTn_0gXA481c00
    J&M Foods is recalling Favorite Day 7 ounce Lavender Shortbread packages
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Man’s body found in Salina backyard

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Police Department says a man’s body was found in the backyard of a home Friday. It happened around 9:08 a.m. in the 900 block of W. South Street. When police arrived, they found a man in a stage of decomposition. Police said...
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Stores#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Food Drink#J M Foods#Upc#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Dangerous animal causes Kansas teen to shoot self in leg

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — A dangerous animal has caused a Kansas teen to shoot themself early Sunday morning. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), around 12:45 a.m., a 16-year-old from Harford, Kansas, was headed down an embankment to the Dry Creek stream in Emporia, Kansas, with their fishing gear and a .22 caliber handgun when they were startled by a dangerous animal. The teen fell while trying to back away from the animal, and discharged the firearm, striking themselves in the lower left leg.
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

Member of Nickerson family hit by car in Kentucky dies

NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – One of the members of a Nickerson family who were hit by a car in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday has died. The Jefferson County, Kentucky Coroner’s Office announced Trey Jones died at the University of Louisville Hospital on Thursday at 1:33 p.m. Ava and Amy were last listed in critical condition. […]
NICKERSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KSN News

Two missing Garden City teens spotted in Wichita, GCPD says

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two of three missing teens that were reported missing from Garden City were spotted in Wichita, according to the Garden City Police Department (GCPD). On Tuesday, GCPD posted on Facebook that 16-year-old teenagers Taylor Criswell, Lucia Hernandez, and Lauren McQuigg, were reported missing. They were last seen on June 29, and they were last seen leaving the Juvenile Detention Center on 507 W. Santa Fe St. in Garden City without permission.
WICHITA, KS
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here Are the Best Early Deals in Every Category

In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters. The e-commerce giant has announced that the two-day event will take place July 12 and 13, marking a return to its traditional date after delays in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Although last year featured the Prime Day Show (an exclusive Amazon Music event that featured performances by Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi), it doesn’t look like this year’s online deal extravaganza will include a Grammy artist-powered show.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Beach Chairs for Your...
INTERNET
KSN News

KSN News

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy