ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

City of Clovis Awards 15% Raise to Transit Bus Drivers

By J.T. Gomez
clovisroundup.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Clovis recently awarded a 15% raise to its transit bus drivers for this year and approved what will become a 21% wage increase over the next three years to its full time bus drivers. An item was passed at the latest City Council meeting which awarded...

www.clovisroundup.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

Monday Strike Would Shut Down Fresno Bus Service, Union Warns

The union representing 260 bus drivers who work for Fresno FAX Transit warned passengers Friday of a possible strike on Monday that would shut down 18 bus routes. ATU Local 1027 says the drivers authorized a strike on May 1. Drivers have been without a contract since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the union claims the city is demanding unfair and unsafe provisions before signing a new contract.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Measure C sales tax battle ends with late-night vote

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After six hours of debate inside Fresno City Hall, the 11 members of the Fresno Council of Governments voted “Yes” to move Measure C onto the ballot in November. As leaders from each of Fresno County’s incorporated cities discuss a plan to renew Measure C, residents from every corner of the […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Local Hospital’s $10 Million Rebranding of Bulldog Stadium Set for Vote

Fresno State’s Bulldog Stadium could be sporting a new name soon, even as the university’s library sheds its old name. Next week the California State University Board of Trustees will consider recommendations to rename the stadium as Valley Children’s Stadium and to remove Henry Madden’s name from the library.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, CA
Clovis, CA
Traffic
Clovis, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
kalw.org

California orders ban on pumping river water in Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley

Cities and growers from Fresno all the way up to the Oregon state line have been ordered to stop pumping from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed. The State Water Resources Control Board Wednesday announced cutbacks that will affect 45-hundred water rights in the Delta watershed. CalMatters reports this includes 400 or more held by 212 public water systems beginning this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#City Council#Transit Bus Drivers
thesungazette.com

Visalia to build nearly 500 apartment units

VISALIA – More affordable housing is about to cross the threshold into Visalia. Two large multi-family projects totaling about 500 units are going through the city site plan review process this week. The largest, called Caldwell Apartments, is located at the northwest corner of Lovers Lane and Caldwell Avenue. The development sits on 11.4 acres with 342 units termed 100% affordable at various tiers to attract residents at various income levels. The project is being built by Bay Area-based Maracor Development.
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

East Valley farmers and cities may get more surface water this summer

TULARE COUNTY – Farmers and cities on the east side of the Valley may get more water than they originally thought. Friant Water Authority, which operates the Friant-Kern Canal, said in a recent memo on its website it is confident its contractors will not only get the 15% allocation of surface water deliveries announced in February but that the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will likely increase the amount to 20%, possibly as early as this week. The Bureau of Reclamation is the federal agency which oversees the Central Valley Project, a network of dams, reservoirs, canals, hydroelectric power plants and other facilities which supply water to the San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento Valley and parts of the Bay Area.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Law Enforcement Activity Alert

OAKHURST-The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is currently serving an illegal weapon and drug related search warrant in the area of Road 423 and Leaf Wood Lane in the County of Madera. Please avoid this area while law enforcement and emergency personnel are on scene. If you are a resident...
OAKHURST, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
GV Wire

Fresno Marijuana Retailers Race to Open Doors. Which Will Be First?

Two Fresno marijuana retailers are competing to become the first legal purveyor of pot in the city. Both The Artist Tree in northwest Fresno and Embarc in the central area are putting the final touches on their stores. As of Wednesday afternoon, The Artist Tree is ready to go. All...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Eye on Ag: Exploring the Fresno County Fruit Trail

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Fruit Trail offers an opportunity for people to learn about where their food comes from. It’s a self-guided tour of farms and produce stands across Fresno County, from Clovis to Kingsburg. The first stop on the trail is Simonian Farms. The...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Valley Residents Encouraged to Prepare for Wildfire Smoke

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES — The 2022 wildfire season has arrived in central California with isolated grass and wildland fires threatening to bring smoke into the San Joaquin Valley. The district reminds residents to change out air filters in their home and set up a clean air room for when smoke...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Fresno liquor store damaged by fire

FRESNO, Calif. ) – An arson investigation is underway after a fire at a Fresno liquor store Friday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Fire crews respond to Shields and West avenues around 5:00 a.m. for a report of a fire at the G&G liquor store. When crews arrived flames and smoke were coming out of the windows.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Are Fresno High Schoolers Cheating Their Way to a Diploma with Online Option?

Fresno Unified high school students who fail one or more classes can still get a passing grade and earn course credit by retaking classes in the summer or over winter break. But FUSD teachers recently raised concerns that the district’s reliance on an online learning system called Edgenuity is allowing some students to cheat their way to a passing grade in just a few days of extra session work.
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy