MONTOURSVILLE – We recently reported the opening of the new bridge and certain interchanges of the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project. PennDOT just announced all lanes are now fully open to traffic. This includes new southbound lanes between the new Ridge Road interchange in Northumberland County and existing Route 15 in Union County, as well as the remaining portion of the new roadway for southbound traffic entering from existing Route 147 at the northern end of the project.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO