Jul. 9—Despite a call for increased funding, Penn State's state appropriation for the next fiscal year will largely remain flat, the university said on Friday. On Thursday, Pennsylvania's General Assembly approved Penn State's non-preferred appropriations bill as part of the commonwealth's 2022-23 budget. The funding will provide more aid for some of the university's research and innovation initiatives while keeping Penn State's general support appropriation level for the third straight year.

