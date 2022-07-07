ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Caught On Camera: 62-Year-Old Man Violently Carjacked By Group Of Teenagers In Olney

By Jasmine Payoute
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A carjacking crisis continues to plague Philadelphia. Police are looking for a group of brazen kids who beat up a man and stole his car in the city’s Olney neighborhood.

Punched and kicked out of his own car. One of the latest carjackings in Philadelphia involved a group of teens who almost left a suspect behind.

“It looked like they didn’t even have licenses yet,” Jacob said. “They had plenty of room to go forward. They started reversing the car. One kid jumped in while the car was still moving. Literally kids.”

The group of about seven made their move just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night outside of an auto body shop in Olney.

The owner, Jacob, says the victim is one of his employees.

“The vehicle was parked here, facing south,” Jacob said. “A group of kids were across the street. There was two black SUVs. It looked like they were hiding behind SUVs at first, waiting for traffic to clear, waiting for people to walk around so they don’t see what’s happening.”

Surveillance video shows what happens next as one of the suspects slowly walks up to the vehicle before pulling it open.

“Opened the door, told him to get out,” Jacob said. “At first, he didn’t so they start punching and kicking him.”

Jacob says he thinks the kids were teenagers.

“15, 16, 17,” he said.

The 62-year-old victim suffered injuries to his face.

Police say at least two of the attackers, believed to be between 15 to 17 years old, were armed.

“It is concerning. It’s not only in front of my business,” Jacob said, “but it’s happening everywhere. You know, things like that need to stop.”

Philadelphia police say as of June 28, there have been at least 674 carjackings and 5,896 reports of auto theft in the city.

This business owner is now encouraging people to take precautions and be aware of their surroundings.

“It’s one thing he didn’t do,” Jacob said. “He didn’t lock his doors. They opened it right up and took advantage of it.”

The owner says after driving around, they found his employee’s car.

Detectives are going through it to see if there’s anything that could lead them to the attackers.

CBS3’s Ross DiMattei contributed to this report.

Comments / 92

Jerome Strickland
3d ago

🙏🙏🙏🙏 sad for the parent or parents because I'm protecting my self and my property they think this is a game do not pass go or collect $200 I'm shooting when you try me.

Reply(8)
83
83
freekalique
3d ago

These kids old enough to know right from wrong. Should be common sense at this point but these kids just don't have value for human life and its very disturbing

Reply(4)
39
39
AP_000842.97b3c1cdbbd5452992af77375d8813d9.1650
3d ago

This is what happens when the DA does not prosecute. The bad guys know nothing will happen to them so they keep escalating crimes.

Reply(2)
68
68
 

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
