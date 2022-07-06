Flood Advisory issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Fort Peck Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MDT for northeastern Montana. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Petroleum; Southwest Phillips Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Phillips, Petroleum, Garfield, Valley and western McCone Counties through 1000 PM MDT At 906 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles north of Turner to Mosby. Movement was northeast at 80 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Glasgow, Malta, Jordan, Winnett, Opheim, Whitewater, Nashua, Fort Peck, Saco, Dodson, Sand Springs, Fourchette, U L Bend Rec Area, Duck Creek Rec Area, Hillside, Hell Creek Rec Area, Flowing Wells Rest Area, Hinsdale, Flatwillow and Port Of Morgan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

GARFIELD COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO