Since 1998, Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri troops and families have worked together to collect personal care items for those in need in their communities. This spring, more than 7,300 girls participated in April Showers, Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri’s largest community service program, to collect more than 1.4 million donations. These items were distributed to more than 230 agencies throughout eastern Missouri.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO