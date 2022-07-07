ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit police release name of officer killed in shooting, suspect also dead

By Dane Kelly, Krystle Holleman
13abc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (WILX) - A police officer and a suspect were killed in a shooting Wednesday evening on Detroit’s west side. “It was a tragic event,” said Detroit police chief James White. “We lost a hero today.”. According to authorities, the officer and the suspect were shot...

www.13abc.com

WLNS

Detroit police release new info on officer who was shot and killed

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Detroit Police Department has released additional information on the Wednesday night shooting that left one officer dead. Detroit Police Chief James E. White held an emotional press conference on Thursday to break down the events, and to remember Officer Loren Courts, who passed away from the incident. “This is a […]
