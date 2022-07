In a very rare turn of events, a hurricane that formed in the Atlantic Ocean made its way to the Pacific Ocean for the first time since 2016. Hurricane Bonnie, which began forming on June 27, slowly made its way across the Caribbean before making landfall in Nicaragua on Friday. At the time, the storm was exhibiting 50 mile per hour winds, and caused considerable flooding to the point that two people died.In the brief amount of time since the storm has since moved into the eastern waters of the Pacific Ocean, becoming the first storm do so since Hurricane Otto...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO