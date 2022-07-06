Highest-earning counties in California

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Joseph Raymond Goulet, a veteran who landed on Omaha Beach in Normandy, France on D-Day, has died. The New Hampshire resident died on July 4. He was 99. Born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, to parents who emigrated from Canada, Goulet enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II. On June 6, 1944 he landed with the first wave of the 1st Infantry Division at Omaha Beach. During the rapid advance toward Germany, Goulet drove trucks loaded with fuel, ammunition and other needed supplies to the advancing front lines. After the war he worked in the electrical supply industry. He later retired and relocated permanently to New Hampshire.

