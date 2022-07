SAVANNAH, Ga. — This was not a good plan of escape. A Georgia man ran away from deputies last week -- and straight into a pond inhabited by alligators, authorities said. Billy Sloan, 29, is charged with auto theft by receiving stolen property, burglary, four counts of trespass, drug possession and obstruction by fleeing, WSB-TV reported. He is also lucky to be alive, as he leaped into the pond and attracted the interest of a pair of alligators.

2 DAYS AGO