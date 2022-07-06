Huge Alligator Stops Traffic Near Pat’s in Henderson Louisiana [PHOTO]

Have you ever seen a rainbow of colors in the clouds? This is not just any rainbow, it’s a unique and rare phenomenon called cloud iridescence. Cloud iridescence usually shows up in pale pastels, but can also be vibrant like the photo above. They are only visible for a short period of time. When the sun reaches the perfect angle, each droplet of water or ice crystal reflects the sun’s light out into a rainbow of colors. These little rainbows are hard to come by also because the droplets and crystals have to be just the right size. If the droplets are too big they will produce a halo instead.

