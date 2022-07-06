ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, LA

Huge Alligator Stops Traffic Near Pat’s in Henderson Louisiana [PHOTO]

By Chris Reed
 3 days ago
Looks like the big boy came out to play today. A photo circulating on social media shows a huge alligator stretched out across an entire lane...

theadvocate.com

Two people killed in Friday night crash in St. Landry Parish

Two people were killed after their pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree in St. Landry Parish Friday night. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on La. 182 near Nap Lane. Krisalyn Thomas, 19, and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, were headed east on La. 182 in a 1998 Dodge pickup when Chevis failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road. The pickup struck a tree and then flipped upside down, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Food Network names Lafayette's Johnson's Boucaniere top barbecue restaurant in Louisiana

Lafayette's Johnson's Boucaniere has made the The Food Network's "50 States of Barbecue," a list of what it ranks to be the best barbecue joints in each state. "With an Acadian French name that roughly translates as "smokehouse," this old Lafayette Grocery Store specializes in Cajun-style barbecue," the network's entry stated. "As one would expect, there's plenty of seasoning and flavorful accoutrements."
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Lake Arthur man killed by homeowner now subject of funeral funds scam

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Joseph Tezeno, 21, of Lake Arthur, was shot and killed while allegedly trying to enter a home on North Lake Court Dr. on Monday, July 5. Following Tezeno’s death, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says they were notified by Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office of fake Cashapp, Zelle, and Paypal accounts claiming to be collecting money for Tezeno’s funeral expenses.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
wbrz.com

Louisiana's troubled teens unwelcome in Alabama after causing riot at facility this week

DOTHAN - At least 14 troubled teens from Louisiana were kicked out of an Alabama jail aimed at rehabilitating kids following a riot they caused this week. District Attorney Tony Clayton and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they were notified Thursday to come pick up the juveniles. Over the past couple of years, local jurisdictions have been sending troubled teens to Alabama because there are no facilities in Louisiana to take them.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette Police: Shooting Leaves 1 Dead

A person is dead, the victim in a fatal shooting overnight in the 500 block of N. Pierce Street in Lafayette. Officers say they received the call around 1:42 a.m. and arrived to the scene to find the victim unresponsive after being shot multiple times. LIfe-saving measures by responding officers and an ambulance ride to the hospital were not enough to keep the victim from dying.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Cloud iridescence spotted in Denham Springs

Have you ever seen a rainbow of colors in the clouds? This is not just any rainbow, it’s a unique and rare phenomenon called cloud iridescence. Cloud iridescence usually shows up in pale pastels, but can also be vibrant like the photo above. They are only visible for a short period of time. When the sun reaches the perfect angle, each droplet of water or ice crystal reflects the sun’s light out into a rainbow of colors. These little rainbows are hard to come by also because the droplets and crystals have to be just the right size. If the droplets are too big they will produce a halo instead.
Classic Rock 105.1

Little Girl Brought to Hospital in Horrible Condition, Parents Arrested

Two parents have been arrested after their young daughter was brought to a local hospital underweight and extremely malnourished. According to a press release, Lafayette Police say they received a complaint from the Department of Children and Family Services after the 5-year-old turned up at the hospital on June 24, nearly two weeks ago. Investigators say the child's parents neglected to provide her with adequate food and medical attention.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Arnaudville man killed after car runs off highway in St. Landry Parish

An Arnaudville man was killed after crashing his vehicle on a St. Landry Parish highway Thursday morning. Franklin Joseph Martin, 42, of Arnaudville, was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla west on La. 686 near Lynn Robin Road when he ran off the road, struck an embankment and culvert, then came to a stop partially submerged in water. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

State police investigating four bomb threats at separate Louisiana colleges

A state-wide investigation has been launched into four bomb threats made to four different Louisiana colleges Wednesday. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, South Louisiana Community College in Morgan City, SOWELA Technical Community College in Lake Charles, and Nunez Community College in Chalmette all received bomb threats throughout Wednesday. Affected...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
