I’m going to steal Chase’s thunder really quick to profile a trade candidate that will get a lot of interest leading up to the trade deadline — Orioles closer Jorge Lopez. Chase has already profiled a few bats so far, even two other Orioles in Rougned Odor and Trey Mancini. Today, I’m going to focus on the bullpen instead. However, I highly recommend these other trade candidate pieces if you want some names to look for leading up to the deadline:

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO