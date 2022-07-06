ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlton, NJ

Longshore Restaurant Fine Dining in Marlton NJ

PhillyBite
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article- If you're looking for a great brunch spot, Longshore in Marlton, NJ, maybe...

phillybite.com

PhillyBite

Chopt Creative Salad Company is Opening in Marlton NJ

You may have heard of the new restaurant Chopt Creative Salad Company, which is about to open in Marlton, New Jersey. A counter-service chain, allows guests to design their own salads and wraps. The Marlton location is the latest in a growing chain of salad joints. The concept is refreshing and makes it easy for busy people to get their daily servings of vegetables. Located at 300 NJ-73, Marlton, NJ 08053.
MARLTON, NJ
PhillyBite

Shake Shack Is Coming to Springfield PA

The popular burger chain Shake Shack is expanding, and it's coming to a shopping center near you. Shake Shack has over 200 locations in 10 countries, including 20 in the U.S., and has plans to double its base by 2020. The new Shake Shack store will be located at 950 Baltimore Pike, Suite N-01 Springfield, PA 19064.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
City
Marlton, NJ
NJ.com

Chick-fil-A’s newest N.J. location is about to open

Popular fast-food chicken chain Chick-fil-A is about to open another New Jersey restaurant. The company announced it will open in Eatontown on Tuesday, July 12. It will be located at 42 Route 36. The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (The chain is...
EATONTOWN, NJ
94.5 PST

An Atlantic City Restaurant Is Offering Free Pizza For Life If You Solve This Mystery

There may be a way to score yourself a good chunk of cash, some free pizza, and even a cold beer if you do some detective work for this Atlantic City, NJ restaurant. The very iconic restaurant Tony’s Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City, NJ had a few things from their outdoor dining setup stolen and is looking for their loyal customers to help solve the mystery with them.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

Modern American Cuisine at The Gatehouse in The Navy Yard

Have you ever been to the Gatehouse Restaurant in Philadelphia? If not, now is the time to check out this restaurant. Whether you're a foodie or simply visiting the city for the first time, this Philadelphia eatery is sure to please. Its Modern American Cuisine is the perfect combination of fresh ingredients and creative presentations. Its outdoor terrace overlooking the Philadelphia Navy Yard is an idyllic setting for a romantic evening.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Lark's Rooftop Dining In Bala Cynwyd PA

Dinner at Lark with Greg Basile to celebrate Dana Friedman joining our Keller Williams Devon Wayne office. Located just across the river from Manayunk, Lark's seventh-floor rooftop dining room and terrace boast a scenic treetop and river view from the original Ironworks at Pencoyd Landing property at 611 Righters Ferry Road in Bala Cynwyd. General Manager Kevin Krop greeted us like old friends when we arrived.
BALA CYNWYD, PA
PhillyBite

Mediterranean Fare at Blue Fig Garden in Cherry Hill Mall

Philadelphia, PA - The Blue Fig Garden Mediterranean Kitchen. ; is a quick stop in Cherry Hill Mall for a nice meal. This restaurant is owned by the same group that owns Big Fig Cafe in Moorestown and the menu is Mediterranean prepared with fresh ingredients and without preservatives or trans fats.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Family-owned ice creamery to expand, opening 3rd N.J. spot

Stack Creamery, a family-owned ice cream shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The Westwood-based ice creamery is expanding to Morris County, the company told NJ Advance Media. Stack Creamery is opening its third location at 48 Washington St. in Morristown. The new shop will replace former coin dealer Postmark. The...
WESTWOOD, NJ
PhillyBite

Wizard-themed Bar The Cauldron Opens in Philadelphia

Those who love the wizarding world may want to check out The Cauldron, a new immersive cocktail bar is now open in Philadelphia. The wizard-themed bar has a wand-waving experience and three drinks included in the price of the 'Potion Making Experience.' Guests will receive a welcome drink and a magic wand to use while interacting with the equipment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Kristen Walters

Historic New Jersey deli closing after 120 years

A historic New Jersey deli that has been serving the community for more than a century will soon be closing its doors for good. It's the end of an era for a beloved New Jersey deli. For nearly 121 years, the Citarella family has been serving up some of the best meats and deli sandwiches in New Jersey. But this week, they will be serving their very last customer.

