Amarillo, TX

TX WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 6, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY...

www.michigansthumb.com

natureworldnews.com

Deadly Derecho Possible in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic Regions: Damaging Winds Expected

Damaging winds from a potential derecho or inland hurricane is threatening the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic overnight from Monday to Tuesday, June 13 to June 14, AccuWeather meteorologists warned. The lethal weather phenomenon is possible when fast-moving thunderstorms with hurricane-like winds merge, causing widespread destruction and disruption. AccuWeather forecasters projected that...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

Millions in path of severe storms and flash floods

More than 25 million Americans from Montana to South Carolina are in the path of severe thunderstorms, high winds and flash floods. Excessive heat warnings and advisories are in effect in the Great Plains and Midwest. Weather Channel meteorologist Chris Warren takes a look.
MONTANA STATE
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Southeast, Gulf Coast to be hit with heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall will be a big story across the Gulf Coast into the Southeast, with a developing area of low pressure just off the coast of Texas and Louisiana that will linger into the weekend. WHAT IS A TROPICAL DISTURBANCE?. Some areas will receive 3-6 inches of rain, with isolated...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS New York

Yellow Alert for possible heavy rain, localized flooding

Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

High heat to fuel thunderstorms from Plains to Northeast

Summer officially begins on Tuesday, and it could be a stormy start to the new season for millions of people across part of the central and eastern U.S. The northern Plains has been no stranger to thunderstorms as of late with multiple rounds of severe weather rumbling across the region. AccuWeather forecasters say that more of the same is in the cards for the first half of the week, in no small part due to the ongoing heat wave across the middle of the country. While storms are unlikely to be as widespread as some of the severe weather events earlier in the spring, a broad portion of the country may feel impacts through midweek.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Heavy storms to slice through heat, humidity in the Northeast

Summertime heat and humidity have taken a hold of the Northeastern states for the final weekend of June. Now, forecasters say a strong cold front is on the way which will cut through the steamy conditions and bring several days of comfortable weather to the region. Showers and drenching thunderstorms...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Rainfall and Flooding Hits Texas and Louisiana in a Few Days

AccuWeather meteorologists have issued a warning to parts of the Gulf Coast about the risk of a tropical cyclone and devastating rainfall in the coming days. Tropical Storm Alex emerged barely five days after the basin's tropical season officially began on June 1, adding to torrential rainfall over Florida. A...
TEXAS STATE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Switzerland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL SWITZERLAND...KENTON...CAMPBELL...SOUTHERN BOONE GRANT...NORTH CENTRAL OWEN...CENTRAL PENDLETON...GALLATIN...EASTERN HAMILTON...CLERMONT AND NORTHWESTERN BROWN COUNTIES At 254 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Camp Dennison to near Independence to near Kentucky Speedway, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Observed via automated observations. 58 mph gust was measured at Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Airport. 67 mph measured at Lunken Airport. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Covington, Florence, Independence, Norwood, Forest Park, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, Newport, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Loveland, Springdale, Reading, Montgomery, North College Hill, Madeira, Edgewood, Alexandria and Elsmere. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 56 and 77. I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 19. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 17 and 19. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 151 and 191. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 17. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Warning for 'Monsoonal Rain' and Flash Flooding in New Mexico

New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Tropical rainstorm aiming for eastern Texas with drought-easing downpours

A large mass of showers and thunderstorms over the western Gulf of Mexico that AccuWeather meteorologists have dubbed a tropical rainstorm came onshore in Texas early Friday morning. While the system ran out of time to evolve into a tropical depression prior to making landfall, the main impacts from the system will be flooding downpours and drought-easing rainfall as the storm moves inland, forecasters say.
TEXAS STATE

