If it works for veggie burgers…

Dawn Finley - Agt: 415-902-2363 - UNBEATABLE LOCATION in the heart of Downtown Lafayette with shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and much more. Literally a stone’s throw away from BART, minutes to HWY's 24 and 680. Rarely available CORNER UNIT with STUNNING MID-TREE POSTCARD VIEWS feels like you’re living in a tree house. Tucked away in a quiet area on the second floor, Unit 209 enjoys loads of natural sunlight, an open floor plan with spacious bedrooms, two external storage closets, and a balcony patio. Top of the line Chef's Kitchen with Caesarstone quartz counters & Glass Backsplash, 5 Burner Gas Stove & Built-in Oversized Refrigerator. Lovely Spacious Master Suite with a Soaking Tub, Double Vanity Sinks & Large Walk-in Closet with built-in shelves. Two assigned parking spaces. (tandem) Built only in 2017, the building boasts modern finishes, newer construction, and is walkable to top rated schools! $45K of upgrades including crown-molding, Hunter Douglass remote controlled window treatments, and much more!
Comments / 0