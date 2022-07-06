ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, MO

Chesterfield Farms outscores Squids

By Bill Battle battleb@emissourian.com
Washington Missourian
 2 days ago

Host Chesterfield Farms gained victory over the Union Swim Team Squids last Monday, June 27, in Gateway Swimming and Diving League action, 320-203. The host program outscored Union on the boys side, 154-102, and in girls races, 166-101. Opening with individual medley races, Union’s winners were Chris...

www.emissourian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Missourian

Post 218 Seniors rally to edge Eureka in first game of Independence Day Tournament

Washington Post 218 scored twice in the bottom of the seventh Friday to rally past Eureka Post 177 in pool play of the Washington Independence Day Weekend Tournament, 3-2. With nobody out and Cody Vondera and Weston Meyer on base, Sam Turilli put down a bunt. It was fielded by Eureka’s hurler, but he threw it past the first baseman and down the right field line.
EUREKA, MO
Washington Missourian

Post 320 Seniors bite Union in come-from-behind victory

The Pacific Post 320 Seniors chipped away at Union’s seven-run lead to come away with the victory Thursday at Wildcat Ballpark. Trailing 9-2 after three innings, Pacific (7-8) battled back and ended the night with a 13-11 win over Post 297 (9-6). “From the start, obviously we were down,...
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Union Freshmen bash Eureka, 14-4

There were a steady stream of runs from the Union Post 297 Freshmen from the third inning onward Thursday. Union (15-3) trounced Eureka Post 177 (9-9) for a 14-4 road win. Post 297 scored once in the first inning, but Eureka matched it to tie it in the second. Union...
EUREKA, MO
Washington Missourian

Senior Legion Baseball — Pacific Post 320 at Union Post 297

Pacific Post 320 came from behind to defeat Union Post 297, 13-11, Thursday, June 30, after trailing 9-2 at the end of the third inning at Wildcat Ballpark. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
UNION, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Union, MO
Sports
City
Union, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Chesterfield, MO
Sports
City
Chesterfield, MO
Washington Missourian

Post 320 Freshmen dominate postseason opener

The first game of the Ninth District postseason tournament was smooth sailing for Pacific Post 320 Freshmen. Post 320 (14-7), the No. 3 seed in the tournament, routed No. 6 Wentzville Post 323, 16-0. The combination of pitchers Cayden Matthes, Troy Murphy and Landon Andrew shut out Wentzville while allowing...
WENTZVILLE, MO
Washington Missourian

Pacific Freshmen conclude regular season victorious

Despite the attempts of Rhineland Post 147 to tie the game up late, the Pacific Post 320 Freshmen secured its final Ninth District victory of the regular season Friday. Post 320 (13-7), ended the league schedule with a 7-3 record against the rest of the district, defeating Rhineland (4-6), 11-7.
PACIFIC, MO
Washington Missourian

Freshman Legion Baseball — Pacific Post 320 at Rhineland Post 147

The Pacific Post 320 Freshmen won on the road at Hermann City Park against Rhineland Post 147 Friday, July 1, 11-7. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
PACIFIC, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Host Chesterfield Farms#The Union Swim Team
Washington Missourian

Union school consultant takes on more projects

The Union R-XI School District’s consultant is taking on two more projects. Navigate Building Solutions will be paid $16,207 for its work on pre-construction and bidding services on the renovation of the former Scenic Regional Library Union branch. That was expected to start in June and last four months.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Nobe shares AAA Division I newcomer of the year award

St. Francis Borgia’s Jack Nobe was named the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division I co-newcomer of the year by the league’s baseball coaches. Nobe and St. Dominic’s Charlie Kilcullin shared the newcomer of the year award. St. Dominic claimed the other two major awards, with Grant Riechars winning...
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Union schools approve 2022-23 budget

The Union R-XI School District is starting the 2022-23 budget year with a budget deficit of $1.4 million. The district has a general fund balance of $12.87 million, which is projected to decrease to $11.47 million by June 2023. But the district tends to find extra revenue that turns the...
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Union considers new agreement with American Legion

The city of Union and American Legion Post 297 are considering restarting an agreement that expired in 2015. Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said select softball teams not affiliated with the city were using a field the city hasn’t used since Veterans Memorial Park opened in 2017. That led him to look for the city’s agreement with the American Legion on the field.
UNION, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Missourian

Highway 47 improvements get green light from MoDOT

Improvements totalling $85.74 million on Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair got final approval Wednesday from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The project, which is expected to start coinstruction in 2026, is part of the $10 billion 2023-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The first phase of Highway construction is expected to require $68.59 million from the federal government and $17.45 million from the state, according to the highway and bridge construction schedule.
WASHINGTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy