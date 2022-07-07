ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over $1 million to aid pedestrian improvement in Nashville

By Cole Johnson
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
New efforts are underway to make some roadways safer for pedestrians. Metro Council approved a resolution accepting a grant for hundreds of thousands of dollars to make improvements in four areas in Nashville.

In total, the resolution means more than $1 million will go toward making improvements.

"This resolution accepts a pass-through grant in the amount of $840,980, with a required cash match of $304,020, from Federal COVID Relief Funds for Transportation Improvements grant and approving an intergovernmental agreement for acceptance of work in connection with the construction of pedestrian safety and multimodal intersection improvements at various locations," the analysis on the bill said.

The effort for this dates back months. The application for this was approved in September of last year.

The locations that are the focus of the resolution are:

  • Dickerson Pike and Hart Lane
  • Dickerson Pike and Lucile Street
  • Rosa L Parks Boulevard and Hume Street
  • Rosa L Parks Boulevard and Taylor Street.

NDOT said in an email that both Dickerson and Rosa L Parks are part of their Highway Injury Network. According to NDOT, between the years 2018 to 2021, Rosa L Parks between Jefferson and Garfield had 10 pedestrian accidents. Two were fatal. In the same time frame, on Dickerson and Hart Lane there were 22 pedestrian crashes. Five were fatal.

For perspective on what we are seeing on the roads, data from Walk Bike Nashville said in 2020 there were 39 people killed by vehicles while walking. They said injuries were even higher, with at least 248 that year.

"These pedestrian improvements include infrastructure, including pedestrian hybrid beacons, new pedestrian crosswalks, pedestrian signals, bulbs out, streetlights, ADA compliant curb ramps, and highly visible and reflective crosswalks," the analysis of the bill said.

Not every area will get the same improvements, according to one of the resolution sponsors District 6 Council Member Brett Withers.

"It really is focused on that array of pedestrian improvements, but each site would be designed specifically with whatever the needs were at that time," Withers said.

