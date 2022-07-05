ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Carson

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities were investigating a fatal shooting in...

mynewsla.com

Barricaded Suspect Arrested in Compton After 8-Hour SWAT Standoff

A man who had barricaded himself in Compton was captured Saturday, ending an eight-hour standoff. SWAT units from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to assist deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station after the suspect barricaded himself at approximately 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Willowbrook Avenue, said Deputy Veronica Fantom of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
COMPTON, CA
CBS News

Active scene after officer-involved shooting in Long Beach

A shooting involving a police officer has occurred in Long Beach, the Long Beach Police Department reports. LBPD officers shot a male suspect who they believed had a firearm in his hand after arriving to a residence on the 1100 block of East 17th Street, near Martin Luther King Jr Avenue.
LONG BEACH, CA
LAPD investigating deadly shooting in South LA

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department on Friday responded to the scene of a collision near the 800 block of Central Avenue in South LA and found a person dead inside a vehicle. Police received the call at around 7:53 p.m. and it appears that the victim may have been shot while still in the vehicle. Two suspects, according to authorities are still on the loose and were described as males wearing dark clothing and ski masks. Bother are believed to be armed with guns. No other information was immediately available. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

California Highway Patrol investigates Garden Grove freeway death

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a death at a freeway off-ramp Saturday in Garden Grove, authorities said. The death was reported at about 10:30 a.m. at the Goldenwest Street off-ramp to the eastbound 22 Freeway, the CHP said. A representative from the Los Angeles County coroner's office was called...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
theavtimes.com

Motorcyclist killed in Palmdale area crash ID’d

PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a traffic crash early Thursday morning in the Palmdale area. He was 31-year-old Ronald Rosales of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. Thursday, July 7, on Pearblossom Highway near...
PALMDALE, CA
crimevoice.com

Thousand Oaks man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

July 3, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. The popular entertainment media may portray certain acts of violence as though they are either commonplace or easily perpetrated, but unless one is trained in military techniques of lethal combat, it’s simply not that easy to stab someone to death. That...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves woman injured

LOS ANGELES – A woman is in the hospital Thursday after being shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at Slauson and Western avenues where they found a woman who had been shot as she walked along Slauson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Carlos Hernandez Killed in Vehicle Crash on 710 Freeway [Paramount, CA]

22-Year-Old Dies in Car Crash near Rosecrans Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. near Rosecrans Avenue. Furthermore, the investigators said Hernandez’s vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a pole before hitting an embankment. Unfortunately, 22-year-old Carlos Hernandez of Long...
PARAMOUNT, CA
avdailynews.com

Two Arrested with Guns, Including Ghost Gun, Following Separate Traffic Stops.

Lancaster, CA.-Over Independence Day weekend, our(LASD) Summer Team deputies conducted several routine traffic stops that resulted in the arrest of 2 individuals, along with the recovery of the illegal items pictured. The driver of the first traffic stop was currently on probation and not allowed access to firearms. Upon search...
LANCASTER, CA
KFI AM 640

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Compton

COMPTON (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Compton on the Fourth of July. The shooting occurred about 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West 134th Place, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Lamar Gant, 49,...
COMPTON, CA

