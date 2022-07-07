ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

'We lost a hero today': Detroit police officer, suspect die after shooting on city's west side

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aXvmA_0gX8zn1r00

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit police officer and a suspect have been shot and killed near Joy Road and Marlowe Street on the city’s west side, officials announced Wednesday night.

Authorities responded to a 911 call in the area of someone "firing shots indiscriminately" at 7:30 p.m. and officers arrived two minutes later.

"The officer, upon his arrival, immediately took fire from the subject, who was armed with a Draco Assault Rifle," Detroit Police Chief James White said during a press conference. "Sadly the officer was struck and succumbed to his injuries. His partner was able to return fire, and the subject was fatally struck as well.”

Authorities have not released the names of either the officer or the suspect, pending further investigation.

White said police were not sure if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

Chief White said the officer was a five-year veteran of the department who came from a family of police officers. His father recently retired from the force.

"We lost a hero today," White said during the press conference outside Sinai-Grace Hospital. "The department and the city is grieving."

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said "there is so much violence and it seems like there is nowhere in this country that you can be safe, but there's people who don't believe that."

It was not clear what prompted the suspect to open fire.

The mayor said the family of the fallen officer described him as "somebody who had a calling for the community and he was doing what he loved."

"The violence in this country is outrageous," White said, when asked what he thought about someone firing a Draco. "The assaults against police officers [are] outrageous."

"Regardless of where you stand, what side of the political aisle you are on this issue of gun violence, it's entirely too much gun violence in this city, too much gun violence in this country, and now we've got an officer who has paid the ultimate sacrifice, putting his life on the line for you and me -- y ou and me -- every single day and officers are doing it right now, even after this call. Enough is enough."

Michigan State Police offered a prayer on Twitter.

MSP Special Investigation Section Homicide Task Force detectives were on the scene, along with MSP canines and Metro South troopers to assist with the crime scene.

Detroit police officials said more information about the shooting will be released on Thursday.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest details on this developing story.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

14-year-old girl fatally shot in Detroit apartment, police say

DETROIT – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a Detroit apartment complex Sunday morning. According to officials, a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed around 4:10 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Riverfront Drive. The Detroit Police Department said that a group...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Police: Girl, 14, Dies in Downtown Detroit Apartment After Gun Fires Accidentally

Detroit Police are investigating the fatally shooting of a 14-year-old girl in a downtown Detroit apartment where teens gathered early Sunday. Police said the girl was shot inside the apartment in the 100 block of Riverfront Drive around 4 a.m. after one of the teenage boys allegedly fired accidentally, Fox reports. The boys fled, the station adds.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WTOL 11

Early morning shooting in north Toledo leaves one man shot

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating after a person was shot early on Sunday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. at the corner of Franklin Avenue and Prescott Street in north Toledo. TPD says the victim, Jamari Hayes, was taken to the hospital. There is no word on...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Duggan
Person
James White
fox2detroit.com

4 injured in shooting in Detroit’s Midtown

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four men were injured in a shooting in Detroit's Midtown. The shooting happened Friday night on 2nd Ave near Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. According to Detroit police, the four men were standing outside the location when an unknown car drove by and fired shots. Police...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Detroit Police#West Side#Violent Crime#Sinai Grace Hospital
deadlinedetroit.com

Police Block Vehicles from Detroit's Crowded Belle Isle Sunday

A classic sunny summer day and the Detroit Kite Festival prompted authorities to stop vehicles from entering the very crowded Belle Isle for a stretch of time Sunday afternoon. Though authorities said the island had reached capacity, bikes and pedestrians still could enter. The kite festival ran from 10 a.m....
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

Man found dead in Detroit after wife's death at Southfield home

Southfield police are investigating the death of a 63-year-old woman whose husband was later found dead in Detroit. About 1 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 21000 block of Avon Lane for a death investigation. Initially, the lead on-scene investigator believed the deceased Southfield woman had passed from natural causes.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Voice News

New Baltimore police officers recognized for ending pursuit, nabbing larceny suspect

Members of the New Baltimore Police Department were recently recognized for their efforts to help keep the community safe. New Baltimore Police Chief Mike Mertens presented awards to six department members during a presentation at the city council’s June 27 meeting. Four were recognized for their role in ending a pursuit that began in Detroit, while two were commended for their work in arresting a known larceny suspect.
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy