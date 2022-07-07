'We lost a hero today': Detroit police officer, suspect die after shooting on city's west side

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit police officer and a suspect have been shot and killed near Joy Road and Marlowe Street on the city’s west side, officials announced Wednesday night.

Authorities responded to a 911 call in the area of someone "firing shots indiscriminately" at 7:30 p.m. and officers arrived two minutes later.

"The officer, upon his arrival, immediately took fire from the subject, who was armed with a Draco Assault Rifle," Detroit Police Chief James White said during a press conference. "Sadly the officer was struck and succumbed to his injuries. His partner was able to return fire, and the subject was fatally struck as well.”

Authorities have not released the names of either the officer or the suspect, pending further investigation.

White said police were not sure if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

Chief White said the officer was a five-year veteran of the department who came from a family of police officers. His father recently retired from the force.

"We lost a hero today," White said during the press conference outside Sinai-Grace Hospital. "The department and the city is grieving."

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said "there is so much violence and it seems like there is nowhere in this country that you can be safe, but there's people who don't believe that."

It was not clear what prompted the suspect to open fire.

The mayor said the family of the fallen officer described him as "somebody who had a calling for the community and he was doing what he loved."

"The violence in this country is outrageous," White said, when asked what he thought about someone firing a Draco. "The assaults against police officers [are] outrageous."

"Regardless of where you stand, what side of the political aisle you are on this issue of gun violence, it's entirely too much gun violence in this city, too much gun violence in this country, and now we've got an officer who has paid the ultimate sacrifice, putting his life on the line for you and me -- y ou and me -- every single day and officers are doing it right now, even after this call. Enough is enough."

Michigan State Police offered a prayer on Twitter.

MSP Special Investigation Section Homicide Task Force detectives were on the scene, along with MSP canines and Metro South troopers to assist with the crime scene.

Detroit police officials said more information about the shooting will be released on Thursday.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest details on this developing story.