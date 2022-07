Last Updated on July 8, 2022 by Logansport Parks and Recreation Department. Logansport IN: The Logansport Parks & Recreation Department has announced that the Fairview Park Playground and the adjacent shelter will be renovated beginning August 1, 2022. At that time, the current facilities will be demolished and no longer available. Tentatively, the new playground will be built in September, and the new shelter will be built in October with a completion date at the end of October.

LOGANSPORT, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO