Billings, MT

Medicaid patients now have better access to treatment facilities

By Travia Forte KULR 8 Reporter
 2 days ago

BILLINGS, Mont. - For many years the Federal Law didn't allow Medicaid patients to receive addiction and mental health treatment in facilities with over 17 beds.

But now, with the help of the Healing and Ending Addiction through Recovery and Treatment Fund, or HEART Fund, the Department of Health and Human Services has finally made it possible for mental disease institutions, IMD to receive reimbursement for Medicaid members.

More Montana Medicaid members who suffer from addiction and mental health issues have better access to treatment centers.

For over 50 years, the federal law limited Medicaid members to treatment facilities with less than 17 beds, causing a significant number of people to be put on a waitlist to get help.

Rimrock Foundation CEO, Lenette Kosovich says their main building has 40 beds, but couldn't use them for Medicaid members.

They set up residential centers throughout Billings that had 8 to 10 beds to get around this restriction, but she says this was a very expensive and inefficient way to deliver care.

Now, all patients can receive care in one facility.

“If we can consolidate everybody at one facility you just see how much more efficient would be gained – so this is a good thing it's really positive as long as we can staff appropriately – you know we are all dealing with a workforce shortage ideally we’ll be able to serve more people,” she says.

Lenette says even with the Medicaid expansion in 2015 they couldn't take on extra patients, so they had to send them somewhere else.

Kosovich says, she has seen the negative effects of this and she has been advocating for years to get everyone access to addiction and mental health services.

She says, “I have been talking to the legislature, the department, Medicaid– anyone who would listen probably for the last decade to say, ‘This is a parody issue,' you should not be able to get treatment based on your insurer, whether it’s a traditional insurer or its Medicaid.’”

She says the need in our state is so great, and having IMD exclusion waived will open many doors for those trying to recover from their mental health struggles.

For more information on how you or a loved one can receive addiction and mental health treatment please visit www.rimrock.org

Comments / 0

Cheyenne, WY
