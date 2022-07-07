Medicaid patients now have better access to treatment facilities

Related
MedicalXpress
New drugs with high abuse potential more likely to be approved, go to market to treat pain
"Despite the prevalence and societal costs of pain in the United States, investment in pain medication development is low, due in part to poor understanding of the probability of successful development of such medications," said the authors of a study published online first in Anesthesiology. "The opioid crisis has highlighted...
MedicalXpress
Many pain medications can be used for spine-related pain in older adults
Spine-related pain is increasingly common in older adults. While medications play an important role in pain management, their use has limitations in geriatric patients due to reduced liver and kidney function, comorbid medical problems and polypharmacy (the simultaneous use of multiple drugs to treat medical conditions). Now a new review...
MedicalXpress
Opioid addiction and withdrawal: What you should know
UConn Today sat down with Dr. Lakshit Jain, clinical associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry at UConn Health, to learn more about what's really involved in opioid addiction withdrawal and what those suffering from opioid use disorder and their loved ones really need to know to remain safe and ensure they are receiving the proper care. Jain, along with UConn Health co-authors Dr. Vania Modesto-Lowe and former psychiatry resident Dr. Roberto León-Barriera, just had a letter to the editor published in The Primary Care Companion for CNS Disorders entitled "Mindfulness Training in Opioid Withdrawal: Does It Help?"
MedicalXpress
New study sheds light on why opioids can cause gastrointestinal problems
Opioids are the gold standard for treatment of chronic and acute pain; however, their use may result in significant gastrointestinal side effects, including nausea, vomiting, and constipation. The reasons behind these side effects are not well understood. A new study in The American Journal of Pathology is the first report of how opioids like morphine cause gastric inflammation and how this condition can be reversed through treatment with proton pump inhibitor drugs like omeprazole, an over-the-counter medication commonly used to reduce stomach acid.
Research Reveals Fathers Can Actually Transmit Depression To Their Children
From brain chemistry to genetics to traumatic life events, it's thought that a combination of multiple factors contributes to depression.
MedicalXpress
Poor physical and mental health among older adults linked to childhood abuse history
Older adults who were physically abused as children were significantly more likely to develop chronic pain and chronic physical illness in later life according to a newly-released study by University of Toronto researchers. They were also twice as likely to develop depression and anxiety disorders compared to those without this early trauma.
The Opioid Crisis Will Worsen Before It Becomes Better, Claiming Half A Million More Lives Over The Next Decade
Since 1999, nearly five hundred thousand people have lost their lives due to the opioid epidemic. The crisis began in the 1990s when medical providers began prescribing opioids at rapid rates, and pharmaceutical companies "reassured the medical community that patients would not become addicted," according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Medical News Today
What is the link between trauma and schizophrenia?
Trauma, particularly in childhood, may increase the risk of psychotic symptoms and the development of schizophrenia. Trauma may sometimes cause physical changes in the body, which may increase a person’s risk of developing mental health conditions, including schizophrenia. Schizophrenia. due to a combination of genetic and environmental factors. In...
MedicineNet.com
Can You Get Yourself Back to Normal After Psychosis?
Psychosis is a condition of the mind that breaks your connection with reality. The two chief symptoms are delusions (strong beliefs that aren't true) and hallucinations (hearing or seeing non-existent things). Hearing voices is a frequent hallucination. Psychosis is often a symptom of a disease like schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.
Dissociation After Trauma May Indicate Increased Mental Distress in the Future
Researchers have found that dissociation after a traumatic event can indicate increased risk of mental health conditions later on. The mental health conditions indicated by dissociation include depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Preventative care is vital in addressing mental health issues before they become more intense. Detachment and dissociation after a...
psychologytoday.com
Scientists Document How Bullying and Abuse Harm the Brain
Scientists have documentation of the neurological scars that bullying and abuse can leave on the brain. Brains that have been hurt by bullying and abuse are adept at repair when you commit to evidence-based practices. Understanding the ways bullying and abuse harm the brain is a powerful motivator to launch...
Psych Centra
Trauma Dumping: Why Considering the Impact of Oversharing Matters
Trauma dumping happens when someone shares a story of trauma without considering its impact or to control another person. Most often, trauma dumping doesn’t leave room for the listener to opt out of the conversation. While trauma dumping can bring a sense of relief or gratification to the sharer,...
Witnessing domestic violence as a child comes with long-term health consequences
Important safety information: Browser history can be viewed, so ensure that it is safe for you to look at these resources. If you are afraid that your internet history will be viewed, calling a hotline may be a safer option. The fastest and most universal number is: 1-800-799-7233. Kids...
