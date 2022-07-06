ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Mystery of two drowning deaths at same bay hours apart including boy, 12

hauntedfile.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA YOUNG boy was among two people who died from drowning in the same bay. The victims were found dead in the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach just hours apart on July 3. Two people were found dead at Virginia Beach just hours apart on July 3Credit: ABC News. Zamari...

hauntedfile.com

