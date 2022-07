If the intersection of ardent Afrobeat and immensely soulful hip-hop – the chill-out sensuality of Afro-Fusion – needs a patron saint, Burna Boy is the man for canonization. Between the gently flowing machismo of his patois-heavy voice and his ornate Afro-ethnographic melody, he could be an Al Green for Gen Alpha — a man whose musky sensuality, emotionally and local flavor are keys to his commanding presence. And though he’s been around for 10 years, with “African Giant” and “Twice as Tall” getting nominated for best world music album at the Grammys (making him the first Nigerian with back-to-back noms), it is this week’s “Love, Damini” that represents Burna Boy’s most accessible work (anything with an Ed Sheeran duet screams ridiculously approachable) without losing touch with the soul and the struggle of Nigerian heritage.

MUSIC ・ 12 HOURS AGO