Walworth woman arrested for leaving 17-month-old child alone at home

WALWORTH, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Walworth woman for child endangerment on Wednesday.

32-year-old Ashlie Bauer of Starflower Court was arrested in the Town of Walworth after it was alleged she knowingly left a 17-month-old child unsupervised at a residence for three-and-a-half hours.

Bauer was taken to Wayne County Jail to await arraignment. Officials said she is scheduled to answer these charges at Walworth Town Court at a later date.