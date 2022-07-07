ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walworth, NY

Walworth woman arrested for leaving 17-month-old child alone at home

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHLB0_0gX8kOYF00

WALWORTH, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Walworth woman for child endangerment on Wednesday.

32-year-old Ashlie Bauer of Starflower Court was arrested in the Town of Walworth after it was alleged she knowingly left a 17-month-old child unsupervised at a residence for three-and-a-half hours.

Bauer was taken to Wayne County Jail to await arraignment. Officials said she is scheduled to answer these charges at Walworth Town Court at a later date.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Livonia woman charged after Canandaigua crash

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – A Livonia woman was hospitalized after a motor vehicle accident that left her severely injured early Saturday morning on County Road 32 near Hickox Road in Canandaigua. Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office say 37-year-old Gillian Stumbo was found outside her vehicle upon their...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Man Shot in Geneva Saturday; Police Need Help Identifying Potential Suspects

A man was shot early Saturday morning in Geneva and police need your help in identifying the person or persons responsible. Witnesses say the victim was shot just before 2 o’clock while walking on a Clark Street sidewalk. They told police the shots came from a white BMW SUV or Crossover, which was spotted fleeing the scene at around the time of the shooting. (photos included)
GENEVA, NY
informnny.com

Pulaski Police seeking assistance identifying individual

PULASKI, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Pulaski Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an individual. The department stated that they are attempting to identify the individual regarding an incident that occurred around 11:25 a.m. on July 7 at the Kinney Drugs located in the Village of Pulaski. Police posted a picture of the individual on July 8.
PULASKI, NY
WHEC TV-10

Double shooting overnight, 16-year-old among the victims

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Another double shooting in Rochester, with one of the victims under the age of 18. This happened Saturday night around 11 p.m. Police responded to a report of multiple shots fired on Bay Street near the Nathaniel Hawthorne School No. 25. Police say a 16-year-old boy...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, NY
Walworth, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Wayne County, NY
Wayne County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Walworth, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca inmate arrested for ‘severely’ assaulting corrections officer

ITHACA, N.Y. (WTEM) – An inmate in the Tompkins County Jail has been arrested again after he allegedly “severely assaulted” a corrections officer, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Abraham Phelan, 24, was arrested on July 1, 2022, after the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said he attacked an officer unprovoked. The arrest report said Phelan intentionally […]
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Woman Hospitalized After Car Crash in Canandaigua

A car crash in Ontario County had one woman flown to Strong Memorial Hospital with severe injuries. Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to the area of 5540 County Road 32 in Canandaigua Saturday for the report of single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Gillian Stumbo outside the vehicle with severe injuries.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Endangerment#Arraignment#Starflower Court
News 8 WROC

Teen, man expected to survive shooting on Bay St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Two people were shot Saturday evening in Rochester on Bay Street near Frances Street. Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a private vehicle took the victims to Rochester General Hospital. Officers say the victims are a 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man, and they were both show in their lower […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

An 18-Year-Old Faces Gun Charges Following Incident at Tops In Penfield

An 18-year-old Penfield man has been charged with menacing and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon after an incident last night behind the Tops Supermarket on Penfield Road. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Thomas McMindes pulled out a gun during an argument and threatened a juvenile, who...
PENFIELD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

Steuben County resident arrested on DWI and felony weapons charges

LIVONIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reported they arrested a Steuben County resident on DWI and felony weapons charges. On May 28, 2022, deputies responded to South Livonia Road for the report of a rollover vehicle crash. Deputies on the scene said they identified the operator of the vehicle as 50-year-old William J. Levesque.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

In-Depth: ATM torn apart in attempted theft

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - An ATM in Pittsford was ripped apart in an attempt to get money from it Friday morning. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the Chase Bank on State Street just before 2 a.m. Friday. Deputies believe the suspect or suspects tied chains around...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Batavia police arrests man on multiple warrants

LOCKPORT N.Y. (WIVB) — The Batavia Police Department announced Friday that they have arrested Devon Wright in Lockport on multiple warrants. Wright had four active warrants against him: a bench warrant for attempted criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault, and first-degree criminal sexual act. Another bench warrant was for obstruction of governmental administration and two aggravated unlicensed operations of a motor vehicle.
BATAVIA, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man shot near Brown St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man from Rochester is recovering after he was shot Saturday on Jefferson Avenue near Brown Street. Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the shooting happened just before noon. Officers say the victim, 23, was shot at least one time in his upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial […]
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Investigation Into Waterloo Fire Leads to Arrest

A resident of 111 North Virginia Street in Waterloo has been charged with arson following the investigation into a fire there earlier this week. Waterloo Police say the Tuesday night fire was caused by 24-year-old Derrick Smith’s lit cigarette, which was left on a tray of cigarette butts on top of a water cooler, causing it to ignite. Investigators say the fire spread to the building causing damage to the exterior of the lower and upper apartments, which were both occupied. Everyone was safely able to escape.
WATERLOO, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy