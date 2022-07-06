HISSING Announces East Coast North American Tour Dates With Suffering Hour And Aeviterne; Hypervirulence Architecture LP To See Release Next Week Through Profound Lore Records
As Seattle-based extreme metal trio HISSING prepares to release their second LP, Hypervirulence Architecture, through Profound Lore Records next week, the band announces a run of East Coast tour dates for late Summer. Embodied by bassist/vocalist Zach Wise, guitarist Joe O’Malley, and drummer Sam Pickel, HISSING was formed in...infraredmag.com
