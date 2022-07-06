HISSING Announces East Coast North American Tour Dates With Suffering Hour And Aeviterne; Hypervirulence Architecture LP To See Release Next Week Through Profound Lore Records

Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO