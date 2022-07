AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Hey music fans - looking to get a big band fix this weekend?. The Auburn Knights Reunion is getting set to kick-off their annual festivities this weekend. It brings in hundreds of musicians from all over the southeast for the fun - and they want you to join them for the show. The Auburn Knights Annual Reunion will take place at the Grand National Resort in Opelika.

AUBURN, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO