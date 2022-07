London Montgomery from Scranton, Pennsylvania announced his finalists, and when he’ll be picking 1 of them on Friday. Montgomery is a RB from the 2023 class. Montgomery will be choosing from Penn State, Virginia Tech, and Boston College on Monday July 11 at 5 p.m. ET from his high school’s gym. He is a 3-star RB per the 247Sports Composite. Montgomery goes to Scranton Prep, and is listed at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds. 247Sports has him as the No. 29 RB and No. 7 Pennsylvania recruit from the 2023 class.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO