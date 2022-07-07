ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno State hosts MidCal Champions Showcase at Bulldog Stadium

Cover picture for the articleFresno State freshman Brandon Bliatout got the “opportunity of a lifetime” to perform with Concord’s Blue Devils B at the Bulldog Stadium on July 5. The 50th Anniversary Drum Corps International (DCI) Tour came to Fresno State for the MidCal Champions Showcase on Tuesday. DCI, referred to as “Marching Music’s Major...

sjvsun.com

Facing crossroads, Fresno State assembles panel to chart future for athletics programs

Conference realignment, an aging Bulldog Stadium and a sales tax measure to fund needed stadium renovations are just some of the issues at hand for Fresno State Athletics. University President Saul Jimenez-Sandoval and Athletic Director Terry Tumey are tasked with those issues, as well as the general well-being of Fresno State’s 400-plus student-athletes.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Eye On Ag: Fresno State to welcome new Dean of Agriculture

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno State’s Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology will soon have a new dean. Dr. Rolston St. Hilaire will begin his new role as head of the university’s agriculture program on Sept. 15. Dr. Hilaire has been a part of the Department...
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Jalen Cropper hosts free youth football camp

Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Cropper held his first-ever football camp in Sanger on Saturday. The former Apache invited Fresno State players like Josh Kelly, Evan Williams, David Perales, LeVelle Bailey, Logan Fife, and even former Bulldog turned Dallas Cowboy, DaRon Bland. The event was free and over 250 kids...
SANGER, CA
247Sports

New Fresno State players get jersey numbers

The Fresno State Bulldogs are less than a month away from opening their 2022 preseason fall camp. This summer 27 newcomers have already arrived on campus for workouts and this week their jersey numbers were announced. BarkBoard.com updates what numbers each players will be wearing. Two critical incoming graduate transfers...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Panel: The fight over Measure C! Did city of Fresno blindside Fresno COG with 11th hour alternative proposal and was the community neglected in the process?

Measure C has sparked heated debate among the community and the elected officials looking to get it back on the ballot this November. Was the community involved enough in the process? Did the city of Fresno’s last minute alternative plan blindside the other Fresno COG members?. The Sunday Morning...
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Q & A With Reedley City Council Member And Mayor Mary Fast

A few years ago KRL did a series of interviews with various members of the Reedley City Council. We decided it was time to chat with some of them again in 2022, so in May we interviewed one of the newer members, Matthew Tuttle. This month we interviewed long-time council member, and Mayor, Mary Fast.
REEDLEY, CA
visitfresnocounty.org

Downtown Fresno Brewery District: The Craft Beer and Cocktail Bar Tour

Tap into some of Fresno County's best local craft beers and cocktails by visiting the Downtown Fresno Brewery District. Located along Fulton Street between Inyo and Mono, the breweries in the district are all within walking distance of each other and are serving up hops with their own unique twists.
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

All eyes on young quarterback, Tanner Wilson

Tanner Wilson is coming off an impressive freshman season with Sunnyside High's football team. The incoming sophomore quarterback notched 3,260 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and seven rushing touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a North Yosemite League title in 2021. Wilson netted his first Division I offer from San Jose...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Get the best deal on a used car with Elite Auto in Fresno

Elite Auto is helping people in the market for a car with its four Central Valley locations and people-first philosophy. Owner Anthony Flores shows us the Elite Auto lot in Fresno, with cars and deals for every kind of buyer. Elite Auto has locations in Visalia, Fresno, Farmersville and Dinuba.
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

StretchLab opens first location in Central Valley

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A unique wellness studio franchise is now open in Clovis - and it's the first in the Valley. StretchLab, off Herndon Avenue, specializes in the ultimate stretching experience. Think about a chiropractic appointment, but with one slight difference. "It's different in that we're using muscles. So...
CLOVIS, CA
kalw.org

California orders ban on pumping river water in Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley

Cities and growers from Fresno all the way up to the Oregon state line have been ordered to stop pumping from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed. The State Water Resources Control Board Wednesday announced cutbacks that will affect 45-hundred water rights in the Delta watershed. CalMatters reports this includes 400 or more held by 212 public water systems beginning this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Madera Tribune

MALL stays undefeated with win

Madera American’s Sammy Molina throws a pitch during a 10-0 victory over River Park to advance the 10-11-year-old All-Star team to the District 10 championship game on July 1. The Madera American 10-11-year-old All-Stars advanced to the District 10 championship game on Friday with a 10-0 mercy-rule victory over...
MADERA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Panel: A ban on fireworks? Will Fresno city council outlaw ‘Safe and Sane’ firework sales after flood of fire calls on the 4th

At least one Fresno city council member hints on social media that the council will consider banning ‘safe and sane’ fireworks following a series of fires on the 4th of July due to illegal fireworks. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Fresno county supervisor Buddy Mendes and policy editor for Fresno Land Danielle Bergstrom discuss if this is truly the answer to stopping fires from being ignited during the July 4th holiday.
FRESNO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is Ridiculous’: People In South Sacramento Jolted Awake By Nighttime Jackhammers

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Stephanie Jones pointed out what has been keeping her up at night. A jackhammer right outside her house was enough to not only get her out of bed but out of her house to record it. “Everyone knows what a jackhammer sounds like, hitting the pavement, hitting the cement. Even in the daytime, it’s a little jarring,” Jones said. “Oh my God, it was like they were right in my living room.” CBS13 talked with some of Jones’ neighbors who say that noise travels. “To be honest, it shouldn’t be happening, at least not that late at night,” Raul Cornejo...
SACRAMENTO, CA
fresyes.com

What’s Hot and Happening – July 8-10, 2022

Get ready for more fun coming in July! Let us give you the rundown of what’s hot and happening in Fresno this weekend. The weather is getting warm so here are a few ideas to get you and your people out and embracing the fun in the sun!. Run...
FRESNO, CA
point2homes.com

2584 E Cole Avenue, Clovis, Fresno County, CA, 93619

Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath Lennar built home located in the desirable Clovis North District! This single story home has a fantastic open floor plan with a double sided gas fireplace that services both the formal living room & dining room and family room. The spacious kitchen is open to the family room and boosts built-in appliances, gas cooktop, tile countertops, tile flooring, pantry and breakfast bar. Formal dining room that's open to the living room area is perfect for hosting parties and entertaining your family and friends. Master suite offers his & her closets, vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan. The fabulous Master bath has a step in shower, large soaking tub, dual sink vanity and French door leading to the outside covered patio area. One of the bedrooms has it's own access which could be used as an office or game room. Property is centrally located near schools, parks, walking trails, shopping, medical facilities and freeways. OPEN HOUSE - SATURDAY 6/18/22 1-4PM.
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Are Fresno High Schoolers Cheating Their Way to a Diploma with Online Option?

Fresno Unified high school students who fail one or more classes can still get a passing grade and earn course credit by retaking classes in the summer or over winter break. But FUSD teachers recently raised concerns that the district’s reliance on an online learning system called Edgenuity is allowing some students to cheat their way to a passing grade in just a few days of extra session work.
FRESNO, CA

