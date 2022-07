FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - From frozen treats to cold baths, the Fort Worth Zoo is finding creative ways to keep their animals comfortable as temperatures climb.Most of the animals at the zoo, especially ones that live in outdoor enclosures, are from areas of the world that have very similar climates to Dallas-Fort Worth, so they're used to the heat."The hot African savannah's and the humid rainforests in Asia, that's where a lot of our animals are found," said Avery Elander with the Fort Worth Zoo.Still, zoo staff create icy treats for the animals to enjoy during the summertime."Sometimes the...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO