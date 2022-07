(The Center Square) – The chances of Blake Masters being the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Arizona look much better than they did three months ago. Although Masters was polling at just 9% back in April, according to an Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights, he is now the frontrunner in the race. Masters, who is the Donald Trump-endorsed candidate in the race, has a slight lead in the race, although many voters still haven't made up their minds and others are within striking distance.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO