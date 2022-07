There’s good news this weekend on one of Iowa’s top remaining defensive targets. Class of 2023 defensive back Khalil Tate out of the Kenwood Academy in Chicago, Ill., has picked up a series of predictions to commit to the Hawkeyes. 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu, Badger247‘s Evan Flood and HawkeyeInsider‘s Sean Bock all submitted crystal ball predictions for Tate to Iowa on Saturday. Then, on Sunday, HawkeyeInsider’s David Eickholt submitted a prediction for Tate to the Hawkeyes. Rivals experts have been issuing forecasts to Iowa as well. Tom Kakert of HawkeyeReport and Jon McNamara of BadgerBlitz issued FutureCasts for Tate to...

