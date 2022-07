SAN ANTONIO — A 61-year-old bicyclist is dead after he was struck by a driver who went through a stop sign in the area of Saunders and South Rosillo Thursday night. Police responsed to the scene around 10 p.m., where they found the victim, later identified as Manuel Mendoza. He was taken to a local hospital, where he eventually passed away.

