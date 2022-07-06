ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Brinton steps down as King swim coach

By BHC Sports Desk
 2 days ago

Matt Brinton has stepped down after one season leading the swim program at King University to take the...

Austen Arnold named baseball coach at Gate City; Nick Hood takes over Rye Cove softball program

Austen Arnold earned acclaim as a basketball star in high school and college, but his passion for another sport predates his hoops heroics. “I’ve always loved baseball,” Arnold said. “In high school, I played all four years on varsity. I only came out for basketball my junior and senior years. It was still new to me, so that played a big role in my decision to play it in college. I didn’t know how much I missed baseball until I started coaching it. It was awesome being back around it.”
GATE CITY, VA
State Liners postponed due to COVID-19

The Bristol State Liners had their Appalachian League game at Elizabethton postponed on Thursday night due to COVID-19 protocols. A positive test within Bristol’s team led to the game not being played for precautionary reasons after the organization spoke with Major League Baseball’s medical team, according to State Liners general manager/president Mahlon Luttrell. The teams are scheduled to play today at 7 p.m. in Elizabethton.
BRISTOL, VA
GREGORY COLUMN: Nik Williams has a need for speed

Defending Kingsport Speedway track champion Nik Williams acquired a need for speed while competing at far-flung tracks such as Possum Kingdom Speedway in South Carolina, Dumplin Valley Raceway in Tennessee, and Beechnut Raceway in Blountville. Welcome to the wild world of karting where emotions run hot on the track and...
KINGSPORT, TN
Sports
Amburgey family go full steam into racing

COEBURN, Va. - It’s 93 degrees in the pits at Lonesome Pine Raceway. Drivers, crew members and track officials are sweating as they multi-task for another busy Saturday night. As usual, the Amburgey men are going full steam. For nearly a decade, the Amburgey Racing team from Hiltons, Virginia,...
HILTONS, VA
New PBS service to feature a familiar face

Julie Newman plans to return to televisions screens in Southwest Virginia – next year. The longtime WCYB-TV anchor has signed on as the vice president and general manager of a new public television station being organized in Abingdon at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace – a building formerly known as “Heartwood.”
ABINGDON, VA
Our View | Casino opening marks new day, new start for Bristol

Today is the day we have been waiting for. After enduring decades of seeing its Twin City spring ahead in economic development while Bristol, Virginia’s dreams of a major retail center off Exit 5 literally hit rock, today is the day for Bristol, Virginia to shine. Today is a...
BRISTOL, VA
Cornerstone of Bristol's faith community dead at 90

A giant in the Bristol faith community passed away this week. Rev. Dr. W.A. Johnson, pastor of Lee Street Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia for more than six decades, died Wednesday. “He always put Christ first,” Rev. Jackie Nophlin, pastor at Household Of Faith Community Church in Bristol, Virginia, said....
BRISTOL, VA
3, 2, 1 ... Liftoff: Bristol’s ‘moon shot’ ready to launch

BRISTOL, Va. — When plans for a casino in the old Bristol Mall became public in September 2018, project proponent Jim McGlothlin termed it “Bristol’s moon shot.”. At 2 p.m. today, the Bristol Casino, Future Home of Hard Rock, opens its doors to the public for the first time. It will be the first casino operating in Virginia and a warmup act for what is to come in May 2024 – the $400 million Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol.
BRISTOL, VA
Casino's first customers believe gaming will help Bristol grow

BRISTOL, Va. – There was a buzz in the air at the former Bristol Mall Friday as Virginia’s first casino officially opened its doors to the public, about 90 minutes earlier than expected. Tony Webb of Bristol, Virginia was one of the first people through the doors following...
BRISTOL, VA
Casino donates $100K to Bristol United Way

BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol Casino and operating partner Hard Rock International made quite the first impression Friday, donating $100,000 to the United Way of Bristol Tennessee-Virginia. The donation came near the conclusion of grand opening ceremonies at the first casino to open in Virginia. All of the funds...
BRISTOL, TN
Sports
Song of the Mountains makes its radio debut

Stephanie Porter-Nichols | Smyth County News & Messenger. After 17 years, Song of the Mountains will now reach the ears of music lovers through a different form of media. The longtime show recorded monthly in Marion’s Lincoln Theatre will get a second national audience as it made its radio debut Saturday.
MARION, VA
SHORT TAKES | Live music abounds; Josh Turner performs at Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville on Oct. 15

Most of Lita Ford’s 63 years unfurled on record and emblazoned the stage. The hair metal queen makes her first visit to Bristol on Friday, July 8, at The Cameo Theater. Excellent tickets remain. A rare opportunity to witness one of metal’s few guitar goddesses, Ford’s prowess remains evident even now, in her sixth decade of music.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bristol: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
BRISTOL, TN
Bennett elected Ballad’s lead independent director, vice chair

Kingsport native and community leader Julie Bennett has been elected by the board of directors of Ballad Health to serve as its lead independent director and vice chair. Bennett replaces David Lester, of Bristol, Virginia, who has served in this role since the creation of Ballad Health nearly five years ago.
BRISTOL, VA
Your View | An opportunity for Bristol Virginia

I am writing to present the municipal leadership of Bristol, Virginia with an opportunity to take action to correct a problem that the school board created with your blessing. It is apparent that a new elementary school is needed but the location has much to be desired. The proposed driveway...
BRISTOL, VA
Sullivan County lawyer permanently disbarred in Tennessee

A Sullivan County lawyer has been disbarred and is not eligible to practice law ever again in Tennessee. Jason R. McLellan, whose law office at 158 Cherokee Street in Kingsport, Tennessee, is listed as permanently closed, was disbarred from the practice of law by the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court of Tennessee.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Experts: Enjoy off peak gas prices while they last

Prices at the pump declined for a third consecutive week, after rising precipitously throughout the spring, but analysts are unsure if those reductions will continue. The national average for unleaded gas was $4.77 on Wednesday, down three cents from Tuesday, nine cents less than both one week and one month ago, according to AAA. The average price was $4.39 across the state of Tennessee and $4.57 in Virginia.
BRISTOL, VA

